Lohmann: Of homegrown tomatoes, hungry squirrels and souvenir T-shirts

I’ve always liked the idea of having a garden in the summer — the idea much more than actually having one.

One reason for usually not having a garden is the lack of a green thumb, but another is the lack of sunshine. Our yard is heavily shaded by tall oaks among other types of trees, so it’s a challenge to grow stuff that requires a lot of sun.

On the other hand, we have a bumper crop of leaves in the fall, but that’s a sordid tale for another day. (I hate leaves, by the way.)

Anyway, this summer, with a little extra time at home because of the pandemic, I decided to give a garden one more try — in the front yard, which is better situated for sunlight. I tried tomatoes out there a few years ago, and now I remember why that was somewhat of a fruitless effort. Literally.

Squirrels.

I noticed a half-eaten, still-mostly-green tomato in the driveway and imagined what sort of exotic creature must have invaded our yard to steal our food. I didn’t have long to imagine: Not long after, I witnessed a squirrel actually eating one of my tomatoes like an apple. I shooed it away, and it dropped the tomato. When I turned around, it ran back and picked up what was left and scurried off to wherever lawless squirrels hide out.