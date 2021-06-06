Lohmann: On the edge of 100, Frances Nunnally lives with sorrow but also purpose

“I had a letter from Auntie Louise today telling me that Grandmother, a woman of 86 years, had been sent to Poland by the Germans. It is unthinkable how she can stand the strain of such a journey, not to talk of the conditions awaiting her there perhaps. What has become of our family? Oh, those Germans. Not the entire soap and paint in this world would be sufficient to whitewash them of their misdeeds.”

She was 21 when she wrote that.

“What do you say to that?” Heidi said. “It just blows my mind. I’m in awe of somebody that age thinking this way and writing like this, and watching what she’s going through now …”

The conversation quickly swerved to something else, and Heidi didn’t have the opportunity to finish her thought, but I went back to her later and asked if she recalled what she was about to say.

“I do recall what I was about to say because I think about it all the time when I read the diaries — having to watch what she’s going through now with losing my brother and her health declining. Here she was at the beginning of her young life. When I read what she writes, I struggle with knowing what’s ahead for her.

“But her words help me get over that, because she was so hopeful. And even with what she’s experienced, she still is.”