Lohmann: Once a football standout and attorney, Virginia artist organizes art auction for Ukrainian children

Seeing video of a cellist performing amid the ruins of Kharkiv, Ukraine last March, in an effort to raise funds for humanitarian aid and restoration of his hometown, moved Robert Johnson.

The Virginia painter, who was teaching at an art school in Arizona at the time, told a student the following day how sad the scene made him and how he wished “we could do something as visual artists to help those people.” A few days later, Johnson read of a print being auctioned for a remarkable sum, and the idea of auctioning art to support Ukraine clicked.

One of his students had a connection with auction houses, and the effort was rolling. The virtual auction, featuring the works of Johnson and nearly three dozen other American artists, called "American Artists for Children of Ukraine," launched Sept. 14 and will end Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit Ohmatdy, the biggest children's hospital in Ukraine. Details can be found here on Bidsquare.

I’m telling you this not just because it’s a good cause, but because Johnson has an interesting story and a Richmond connection.

He grew up in the 1950s in Hopewell, where he was a football star (and also was named “Hopewell’s Outstanding Youth Citizen” of 1959), landing a scholarship to Duke University where he was part of three Atlantic Coast Conference championship teams and was a freshman when the Blue Devils won the 1961 Cotton Bowl against Arkansas. (“Dullest Cotton Bowl game in history,” he says with a laugh. “7-6.”) At Duke, he also earned an undergraduate and law degrees.

He returned to Virginia to practice law, and worked for a time in the state attorney general’s office in the early 1970s (while Andrew Miller was attorney general) in Richmond, where he also was co-captain of the Richmond Rugby Club. But his passion for art always lurked nearby.

Johnson drew and painted as a young child, much like his older brother, Ben, who later received a Fulbright fellowship in Italy to study art conservation (Ben went on to become an art conservator and principal founder of Conservation Center at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art), and from then on Robert “had a fixation on getting to Europe at some point,” he said.

Johnson, who went by Bob when he played football, had loved playing sports, but it didn’t leave him much time to do anything like his brother had done. Until he was older.

While working for the attorney general’s office, he learned of an opportunity to work for an American university in Germany. He jumped at it.

“My colleagues were puzzled but very accommodating and they gave me a very nice departure lunch,” he recalled.

He spent two years at the university, which allowed him to teach and travel around Europe and see a lot of art. He returned to Virginia, opened a small law practice in Northern Virginia and also made a commitment to his art, which required a good bit of schedule juggling.

“I would get up early and paint in the morning before I’d go into the office,” he said, “and in the evening I would work on my drawing.”

He took art classes at local colleges, and sought advice from one of his teachers at George Washington University, an artist named Frank Wright.

“I took my drawings down to his studio in Washington to get a critique,” Johnson recalled. “He looked at them and was silent, but I could see he was nodding his head in a positive way. As I was leaving, I said, ‘Frank, can I really be a real artist, like the kind in galleries and museums?’ And he said, ‘You’ll never know until arts has your very best: your best time, your energy, your focus.’

“And at that point, that’s when I decided I was going to pursue it as a full-time career.”

This was the mid 1980s, and after he turned over his law practice to his partner, he devoted himself full-time to his art.

“At the time, it was a lot of uncertainty, but I had a relationship going with someone who became my wife, and she was an artist also,” he said of his wife, Virginia Price Johnson. “I think she was prepared to go through any type of uncertainty with finances with me. But it didn’t work out that way.”

He enrolled in classes at the Art Students League of New York, commuting from Virginia, and found inspiration and camaraderie among the teachers and other students. Within a few years, he was exhibiting his work, winning awards and making a living.

“It surprised the heck out of me,” he said. “It was very gratifying to me that I could make a living as an artist, which I’ve done ever since.”

He still maintains his law license, but has not practiced since the 1980s.

Johnson and his wife split their time between Northern Virginia (Vienna) and Taos, N.M. He was on his way back to Taos from a few days in Sedona, Ariz., where they were painting in celebration of Virginia’s birthday, when we connected by phone.

Johnson’s painting covers a spectrum: florals, still-life composition, landscapes, portraits, animals.

About 20 years ago, he had a successful show of mostly still lifes at a gallery in Santa Fe – but he was growing weary of still lifes.

“When I was in Hopewell we had all kinds of animals – pigs, chickens 125 hives of bees,” he said. “My job was to take care of the chickens, so I decided to paint a chicken. I called the gallery and asked if they’d like a picture of a chicken. There was a long silence, then, ‘Send it if you must.’”

He did, and it turned out people loved chicken paintings, he said. The gallery quickly sold the chicken painting, and the next thing Johnson heard from the gallery was, “When can you send me another one?”

“That was very gratifying,” he said.