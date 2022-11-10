Lohmann: One more for the road

I know it might sound ridiculous, but the night before we left, I felt like a kid on Christmas Eve. I was so excited I couldn’t sleep.

It might have been indigestion, but I’m going with excitement as the reason.

Bob Brown and I were hitting the road one more time.

Brown, the celebrated photographer, retired last spring after a remarkable 54-year career with The Times-Dispatch. Over the years, he and I put in a lot of miles together on the road, chasing good stories (and also pies) all over Virginia. In recent times, our traveling had been curtailed by a number of factors, including most notably the pandemic, so it’s been a long while since we were able to ramble around the way we used to.

We’ve been itching to make one more road trip, and the opportunity arose last week to do just that.

So, Brown came out of retirement for, as he suggested calling it, the “End of the Road Trip.” (HOLD UP: We’ve both decided that sounds kind of grim, so we’re going with “One More for the Road Trip.”)

We loaded up his 18-year-old Volvo with its “VA ROADS” license plate and departed for Southwest Virginia on a mission to update a long-ago story that includes one of our all-time favorite places operated by some of our all-time favorite people, and to once again enjoy seeing what we might find as we traveled around the commonwealth.

And, if we were lucky, there also would be pie.

Spoiler alert: mission accomplished.

***

It’s been 20 years since an editor asked if Brown and I might like to write a few stories about U.S. 58, the longest road in Virginia, which runs for about 500 miles across the southern tier of the state, from Virginia Beach to Cumberland Gap.

A “few”?

We took that idea and ran (amok), traveling the length of the road (several times) and producing story-and-picture packages every week for six months.

We met a lot of great people, visited a lot of new places and had way too much fun. When that series came to an end, we kept the stories going, branching out to all corners of the state, furthering our shared ambition to stay out of the office as much as possible. A true friendship was born.

We might have been out of practice last week, but we hadn’t forgotten how it worked. Within a few minutes of setting off, we quickly fell into our familiar pattern of good-natured banter, including considerable smart-mouth commentary about everything and nothing and reminiscences of our past trips — like the time we visited veteran actor Robert “Call Me Bobby” Duvall at his Fauquier County farm and he insisted we see his pumpkin patch, which was stellar that fall because of the fertilizing work of an elephant named Bubbles.

We recollected about the roads we’ve traveled: the gravel roads, the dirt roads, the roads with cattle gates, the roads that narrowed into what Brown likes to call “pig tracks,” such faint imitations of actual roadways that we were inspired to turn around and return whence we came.

Then there was the “Mystery Meat Stew” lunch in St. Paul a few years ago, when we were presented the annual “Ferriners of the Year” award (“annual” in this case meaning, I believe, the first and only). Seven steaming bowls of homemade stew, no labels. Unknowingly, Brown’s stew had moose, mine groundhog. Yes, groundhog. Once was enough.

On the other hand, once was not enough when it came to visiting Cuz’s Uptown BBQ in Tazewell County.

***

Housed in an old dairy barn in the community of Pounding Mill — known to some as Pounding Thrill — Cuz’s is a restaurant like no other I’ve visited.

It’s a little difficult to describe, but how about this: a combination folk-art museum and restaurant with a down-home feel, though the fare is a lot more elaborate (hand-cut steaks, a variety of seafood and distinctive touches such as cheesy egg rolls and mac-and-cheese made “skanky” with the addition of blue cheese) than what you would normally find in a restaurant described as “down-home.”

It’s decidedly quirky and unstuffy with its vibrantly colored walls, hand-painted booths and myriad artwork — some donated by customers — decorating the place. It also is open only four days a week (Wednesday-Saturday) and closes every year for the winter, between Thanksgiving and March, adding to its eccentric feel.

The food is outstanding, and the people are warm and welcoming — yet it’s a place at which you probably would never stop if you were merely passing by and saw it from the highway.

Visually, it’s not particularly enticing or even easy to notice when you’re flying past on the fairly empty stretch of U.S. 460. Which is exactly how it was first described to us 15 years ago when we visited Tazewell to do a story on Burke’s Garden, a hidden valley a 40-minute drive to the east.

Our friend and Burke’s Garden guide, Charlotte Whitted, now-retired director of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, told us we should most definitely plan to stop at Cuz’s. We’d never heard of it, but she explained what a wonderful place it is, despite the somewhat suspicious appearance: an old barn guarded by brightly painted ceramic pigs at the entrance and a pig-shaped weather vane spinning atop the roof, with no signage to speak of except for a ramshackle fence emblazoned with the words: “This is hit.”

She described the food as “great” and the atmosphere as “funky.”

“Go there,” she said.

We did and loved it. I wrote a story about Cuz’s and the restaurant’s happy buzz, as founder Mike Thompson used to describe it, and the unlikely manner in which Cuz’s came to be.

Though a bit off the beaten path, Cuz’s is far from a secret. It was selected by Urban Matter as among the “15 Best Remote Restaurants Hidden Around the World.”

***

We’ve visited Cuz’s several times over the years, always feeling it was kind of a home away from home, but I hadn’t been there in almost a decade.

When I suggested to Brown we make another trek there, he readily agreed, saying, “The only thing that would bring me out of retirement is a trip to Cuz’s” (while I’m not sure this is entirely true, it is true that when his wife, Evelyn, asked where he’d like to eat dinner on his 75th birthday a few years ago, Brown had to explain where Pounding Mill is, and then they made the five-hour drive from Richmond).

On our original visit, we found ourselves seated next to highly entertaining co-founder Mike Thompson, the artist/chef/character who regaled us with stories, explaining part of his motivation for why he and his wife, Yvonne, started the restaurant in the first place.

“Historically, Southwest Virginia has been perceived as the lesser part of the state,” Thompson said. “By God, I just wanted to show them how it was done.”

And, by God, he did.

By the time we reached Cuz’s in 2007, it was already a regional institution with diners driving many miles — some even flying in on helicopters, landing in an adjacent field — and making regular, as they call them, pilgrimages from other states for dinner.

The Thompsons even built a pair of hand-hewn log cabins on a hill above the restaurant to accommodate those who have to travel far.

I asked North Carolina writer Lee Smith, who grew up in Grundy, an hour away from Pounding Mill, and was one of Cuz’s more famous fans to describe the restaurant, and she called it “a masterpiece.”

But back in 1979, when the restaurant opened, it was far from an instant artistic triumph, and barely anyone knew it was there. The inspiration? A family friend whom everyone called “Cuz” had suggested a restaurant would be a good use for the idle dairy barn on Mike’s family’s property. Running a restaurant sounded better to Mike than farming — Yvonne warned him it wouldn’t be easy — so the Thompsons started inauspiciously with four tables and two employees, including the cook from the Tazewell bowling alley, which was closing down, in the vacant bottling building next to the barn.

“When we first started, we never had any future plans,” Yvonne said. “It’s all grown organically, year by year.”

Over the years, they renovated the barn itself, expanded seating to 175, constantly refreshed their already interesting menu, built a loyal following, rebounded twice from major fires.

The biggest blow: Mike’s death in 2018 following a bicycle accident just before he turned 70. Through it all, Cuz’s has continued.

“All because of the support and love of the customers,” Yvonne said. “It’s just wonderful.”

***

Mike, the prep-school-educated art history major from Vanderbilt, was the restaurant’s bigger-than-life personality: fun and irreverent and a “genius” in the kitchen, according to Mike Oder, the restaurant’s long-time head chef who came to be known as “Little Mike” to Thompson’s “Big Mike.”

Though he had no formal culinary training, Thompson could taste a dish and then go into the kitchen and replicate it by teasing out the flavors and mixing the ingredients in just the right amounts to come up with precisely what he wanted. Kind of like a concert pianist playing by ear.

Yvonne had a most interesting story herself.

Born in Hong Kong, she came to the United States as a teen under sponsorship of an uncle who operated a popular Chinese restaurant in St. Louis, where she worked briefly (and where she learned the restaurant business was hard).

She majored in journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia and had two job offers when she graduated: one with a weekly in Lexington, Ky., and the other with the Richlands News-Press in Tazewell County.

She took the Richlands job and arrived in this lovely but fairly remote part of Virginia in 1976 with all of her belongings packed in a Volkswagen.

She figured to stay a couple of years and then move on to a bigger newspaper, but an editor set her up on a blind date with Mike. They married in 1977 and opened the restaurant in 1979.

From Hong Kong to Pounding Mill is an unlikely life’s journey, but it is Yvonne’s.

“I used to think I was just made to go into this business because Mike wanted to cook,” she said. “I always said it was a tough business, and it is hard, but I really have learned to fall in love with the job and the place.”

As Mike battled health issues in his later years, Yvonne took over much of the day-to-day operation of the restaurant.

After he died, she thought seriously about shutting down Cuz’s and retiring but, instead, decided to keep going, even through the pandemic.

She brought in Oder as her business partner to help run the business — with the idea of him eventually taking it over — and found comfort and satisfaction in keeping Cuz’s going.

She always did some cooking, exerting her influence — our friend, Roanoke author Beth Macy, another fan, once deliciously described Cuz’s as “a hillbilly-Asian place that is a tiny speck of funk in the rolling hills of Tazewell County” — but her role in the kitchen has expanded since Mike’s death. Even after long days at the restaurant, she likes rising early to bake pies and cakes and experiment with new dishes — such as the wonton soup that was on the menu as a special when we visited.

To an outsider, it sounds a little on the grueling side, but she appreciates being fully immersed in what she considers “my life’s work.”

“It’s important to me because … I don’t feel like slowing down yet,” said Thompson, now 67, whose two children and four grandchildren live out of state.

She also felt a responsibility to her rural community, the people who like eating there — customers now include three generations of some families — and those who work there, some of whom have been employed at Cuz’s for many years. There’s a loyalty and an affection that cuts both ways.

“It’s hard work,” said Teresa Dye, who has worked at Cuz’s for 34 years, “but it feels like home when you come here.”

Oder, who started as a busser when he was a teen and has now worked at Cuz’s for 38 years, remembers being mesmerized watching Mike Thompson cook and thinking, “I want to do that.” He kept moving up and never wanted to leave. Toiling side by side with the same people for so many years, he said, makes working at Cuz’s feel like “family.”

Which is also the feeling customers often get.

“First time you come through the door, you’re a stranger,” Oder said. “After that, you’re family.”