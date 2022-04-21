Lohmann: Organizer of Richmond's Art For Alz all too familiar with the anguish of Alzheimer's disease

This is not a battle Karen H. Garner sought, but one she feels obliged to fight.

Her husband, Jim, was in his late 40s when he was diagnosed with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease, a less-common version of Alzheimer’s that is sometimes inherited. If you’ve ever had a loved one suffer with dementia, you know the anguish. Jim died five days before his 54th birthday.

It turns out Younger-Onset runs in Jim’s family. His mother and brother died from the diseased, and there’s a chance the Garners’ two children are carrying the rare gene that causes it. There is no cure for any kind of Alzheimer’s.

“I do feel like I don’t have a choice in continuing this fight because I want my kids to know I’ve done everything I can to try to save them,” said Garner, who now works as advocacy manager for Virginia, Maryland and D.C. for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Richmond’s office.

“I’m certainly not a scientist; I’m not going to be in a lab figuring out the cure. So the thing I can do is to get those scientists working so hard to find a cure the funds so they can do that research.”

In addition to her day job, Garner has organized an art auction in Richmond in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day” fundraising campaign, which each year uses the summer solstice as occasion to “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s,” as its literature says, at the time of year of the most light.

Garner’s Art For Alz auction will be held Friday, May 6, 6-9 p.m., at Richmond Art Garage, 205 W. Brookland Park Boulevard. Tickets are $50 with 100 percent of ticket sales, donations and payments of art will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Bidding on silent auction items begin online April 29 and continue until 9 p.m. on May 6. Live auction items will be available to bidders on site.

An eclectic mix of 50 pieces of art have been donated by artists such as Matt Lively, C.W. Banfield , Mary Kathryn Holden Woodward and Ed Trask. Alex Nyerges, director and chief executive officer of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a photographer himself, contributed one of his photos.

This is the second year of the auction, but the first time it’s been held in-person. Last year’s was online-only because of COVID-19.

Garner moved to Richmond in 2020 from Newport News, where the family had lived throughout Jim’s illness.

Jim Garner was a physically fit, retired Air Force master sergeant who in 2011, after several years of difficulty with memory and communication, was diagnosed with “mild cognitive impairment,” typically the precursor to Alzheimer’s. His decline was swift as his health failed and his family struggled to find care for him and the money to pay for it.

The family shared the experience in a series of very personal, well-reported stories in the Daily Press of Newport News, which resulted in considerable community support and donations that -- though it was “very difficult to accept the help,” Karen Garner says --helped the family through the worst times.

“I have the type of personality that I’m very open and love having these connections with people and for me to go through the most horrible experience of my life and try to keep it all inside would have made it that much worse,” she said, noting she still hears from readers years later – Jim died in 2016 – checking on her and their children, now ages 21 and 18, to see how they’re doing.

Garner also said by letting the community know about the painful challenges they faced “made them aware of this disease and the change that needs to be made as far as care and support for families just like ours because we are not the only people in the world … who went through this.”

Before Jim was diagnosed, Karen worked for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, so she was familiar with the nonprofit world, but knew nothing about Alzheimer’s.

“Might have been a blessing,” she says with a laugh.

Now, she knows way more than she could have imagined about Alzheimer’s, and even six years after Jim’s death Garner remains on a mission to help those engaged in their own battle with the disease, which is certainly a noble undertaking but far from easy.

“With my job, I do advocacy and I recruit, train and support other volunteer advocates,” she said. “So, I hear their stories and try to help them share their stories so they can make a difference as well.

“So, my 9-to-5, I’m living it. Then when I do a fundraiser like this, I am working overtime basically living and sharing our story. It does definitely take an emotional toll on me and I think sometimes has prevented me from completing the process of letting go of Jim.

“Yes,” she said, returning to the original question of how hard it is for her to be in this line of work that is so deeply personal, “it is very difficult sometimes.”