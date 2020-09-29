Lohmann: Pandemic reminds avid birder it was fun to see the birds, but also people

As his 94th birthday approached over the summer, John Dillard began receiving cards — lots of cards — at the senior community where he lives.
“It’s really something,” Dillard told me by phone. “I haven’t figured out who triggered it or how, but I’ve been getting cards from people I haven’t seen for 20 years, and I’ve got 10 or 15 cards from people I’ve never heard of before.”
As we talked longer about the birthday surprise, he added, “That’s just a sign what a good bunch of people birders are.”
According to people who know him, Dillard is most definitely counted among that number — birders and good people.
Dillard is a longtime member of the Richmond Audubon Society and a birder from way back; he figured out most of the cards came from his birding connections, many of whom know him from his involvement with things such as bird-banding, a process by which birds are temporarily captured in nets so that important data can be collected about the birds that help determine longevity, migration and other behaviors.
It is one thing to be a “casual” birder and quite another to be dedicated enough to make pre-dawn or late-night field trips, keep meticulous records and graciously share what you’ve learned with others.
“Quintessentially dependable” and “he’ll never fail you” is how Bob Reilly sees Dillard, but that description doesn’t really get to the heart of who Dillard is.
“John is just a really nice person,” said Reilly, a retired professor in the economics department at Virginia Commonwealth University who also is an avid birder. His introduction to bird-banding came about 25 years ago when Dillard invited him to the bird-banding station he was directing on the Eastern Shore.
On those autumn days on the shore as countless birds migrated south, the days at the banding station could get quite busy, Reilly said. Besides the birds coming through, there were also people passing through who were fishing or camping and curious about what was going on, as well as school classes and Scout troops who came to learn about the wildlife.
“He would just take all the time in the world with the kids to show them the birds up close and answer all of their questions,” Reilly said of Dillard. “It was the kind of place where a kid who never really had any exposure to the outdoors and the wild could see these little creatures up close. The wonder in their eyes ... it’s hard to describe.
“John was the most patient. Kindergartners to high schoolers. He would just answer questions all day long. He was happy to do it even though at the same time he was running the station and bringing the birds in and seeing that they got banded and released and treated properly and all the data was taken. Steady, dependable, friendly and giving. That’s kind of John.”
I became acquainted with Dillard after speaking with his friend and fellow birder Julie Kacmarcik, who, I happen to know, is the person who “triggered” the barrage of birthday cards to Dillard.
Kacmarcik said she organized the surprise card blitz because 1) Dillard has been a solid volunteer for so many local birding projects for so long, whether it involves songbirds or owls or whatever, and 2) the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible for Dillard and his birder friends to get together for their usual social outings, as his senior community has restricted visitors, and Dillard has mostly had to stay in his apartment.
There also is this:
“John has been my hero,” she said.
And not just because of his expert knowledge of birds or his work on Audubon monitoring projects at Westview on the James, the Powhatan Wildlife Management Area and Dutch Gap; his evident curiosity about the natural world; or his advisory role in the development of Kiptopeke State Park at the southern tip of the Eastern Shore, a place he came to know so well because of his years of bird-banding in that area. “Dedicated” doesn’t quite cover it.
“When we do banding, we like to open our nets a half-hour before sunrise,” Kacmarcik said. “I’d send out an email saying we’re meeting at 4:50, and John would be there at 4:30.”
She laughed at the image of Dillard walking out of his senior community in the pre-dawn darkness with his backpack and being questioned by those concerned for his safety as to where he might be going — before he explained himself.
Yet, Dillard prefers operating “under the radar,” Kacmarcik said.
When Kacmarcik made a speech about Dillard before presenting him with an Audubon Avian Defender award in 2015, Dillard told her that as he listened to “all these nice things” she was saying, he couldn’t help but wonder who she was talking about.
“He’s such a humble man; he would be having a fit if he knew I was having this conversation with you,” she said with a laugh.
And he probably did, but he did agree to speak with me, though he warned me his hearing isn’t good so an interview might be difficult and his story isn’t exciting anyway.
We started out the interview via Zoom and then when our allotted time ran out, we continued by phone. It was a most pleasant conversation.
Dillard, who grew up in Wilson, N.C., had no particular interest in birding, although after moving to Richmond, he lived on a heavily treed block of Forest Hill Avenue in the early 1960s and felt the urge to start feeding birds. It was a 1975 article he read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch by the president of the Richmond Audubon Society that reeled him into the world of birding. He volunteered to participate in a bird count, and he was hooked.
“I guess I was at the point I needed a hobby, and that was it,” he said.
He used to travel all over Virginia, chasing birds, with other birders, traipsing through woods and fields and even farmers’ barnyards. One of his favorite spots was Curles Neck Plantation in eastern Henrico County, a fertile place for birding, where he and his friend and birding mentor, the late Fred Scott, often visited.
He recalled an outing with Scott early in his birding days. Dillard had studied his birding “flash cards” and had his binoculars ready when they made their first stop. But he noticed when Scott emerged from the car he didn’t pull out his binoculars. Instead, he put his notepad on the roof of the car and started writing as he heard different birds.
“Here I am with my binoculars, trying to see them,” Dillard recalled with a laugh, “and he’s writing down 15 birds. Different species. I’m there trying to see one.”
The experience taught Dillard an important lesson in birding: “You see about one bird for every 10 you hear. You’ve got to be really proficient in hearing them.”
Dillard certainly reached that point and was an expert birder for decades in the way he could identify birds, but as he grew older his hearing began to fade and so too did that proficiency in birding. He explained that’s when his active birding career ended a few years ago. I asked him what constituted a good day of birding, and his answer was swift: “As a birder, any day you go out birding.”
Camaraderie was a big part of it, traveling around the state, often running into the same people looking for the same birds.
“It was fun to see the birds,” he said, “and to see the people, too.”
An industrial engineer who spent 36 years at DuPont, Dillard is long retired. He moved from his longtime Bon Air home after losing Martha, his wife of 64 years, in 2015.
The pandemic has made him miss his active birding days even more. Now, he keeps up with his birding friends by phone and computer. His community has done a good job keeping everyone safe, he said, though being unable to get out and about as he used to is difficult.
“It’s tough to go through, but everyone’s having to make changes,” he said.
Before we said goodbye, Dillard reiterated that he isn’t looking for publicity.
“If you can’t make a good story out of this,” he said, “just bag it.”
Didn’t believe I’d have to do that.
