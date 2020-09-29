Lohmann: Pandemic reminds avid birder it was fun to see the birds, but also people

She laughed at the image of Dillard walking out of his senior community in the pre-dawn darkness with his backpack and being questioned by those concerned for his safety as to where he might be going — before he explained himself.

Yet, Dillard prefers operating “under the radar,” Kacmarcik said.

When Kacmarcik made a speech about Dillard before presenting him with an Audubon Avian Defender award in 2015, Dillard told her that as he listened to “all these nice things” she was saying, he couldn’t help but wonder who she was talking about.

“He’s such a humble man; he would be having a fit if he knew I was having this conversation with you,” she said with a laugh.

And he probably did, but he did agree to speak with me, though he warned me his hearing isn’t good so an interview might be difficult and his story isn’t exciting anyway.

We started out the interview via Zoom and then when our allotted time ran out, we continued by phone. It was a most pleasant conversation.