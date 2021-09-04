Lohmann: Poe might not have been much of a role model, but author says he sure can be inspiring

At a bit of a low point a few years ago, Catherine Baab-Muguira went to the bookshelf looking for company and found comfort in that literary exemplar of uplift ... Edgar Allan Poe?
Poe’s well-documented life was sad and troubling — “indisputably a dumpster fire,” Baab-Muguira says — and his work often dark and melancholy, yet at that moment his writing spoke to Baab-Muguira in a way she had not expected.
Even cheered her, giving her hope and clarity and, as time went on, a book idea of her own.
“I do think books we need somehow find us when we need them,” said Baab-Muguira. “To re-read him as an adult was kind of like running into a friend again.”
Like running into a friend who was a lot wiser all along than you recalled.
Long story made short, Baab-Muguira latched on to the hapless Poe as improbable inspiring hero and has written a book that debuts this week: “Poe for Your Problems: Uncommon Advice from History’s Least Likely Self-Help Guru.” On the surface, it is something of a self-help satire, mining Poe's difficult life to make readers feel better about theirs.
Scratch that surface, though, and you find a deeper, more profound purpose as the book makes, in Baab-Muguira’s words, “an earnest argument that life is worth living, as dark as it may sometimes get.”
“My ultimate hope is that it cheers people up a little bit, especially if they’re going through a tough moment in their lives,” she said.
That’s the short take. Here’s the longer version:
Baab-Muguira was born in South Carolina but grew up in a big family in western Henrico, with two older sisters and three younger brothers. She and her siblings made regular treks to the Gayton Library, which no doubt fueled desire from an early age to become a writer.
Poe also had a hand in that, as she will never forget her fourth-grade teacher at Short Pump Elementary asking the students to put their heads on their desks and close their eyes while she read “The Raven.”
“What an experience, that poem just pouring over you,” Baab-Muguira said. “I can remember my reaction to hearing ‘The Raven’ that first time and absolutely thinking I want to do that. It was deeply impressive to me that someone who'd been dead for so long could still command attention, put people under a spell.”
After college at the University of South Carolina, she lived abroad for a while, then in Northern Virginia, New York and Los Angeles, before returning to the Richmond area. She lives in Midlothian with her husband, Chris Muguira, and 13-month-old son, Hollis.
Her day job is being a copywriter for The Motley Fool, a financial and investing advice company based in Alexandria, and she has freelanced pieces for various national and local publications (including The Times-Dispatch), but she always has wanted to publish a novel.
In 2016, she was in the throes of a most discouraging time. After a dozen years of writing manuscripts she hoped would turn into novels but didn’t, and failing to find an agent to represent her, she fell into the “worst depressive episode of my life.” She was too depressed to work, sleep or eat — and she started reading Poe for the first time since she was a kid.
She was drawn into his work in a different way than years earlier. The metaphorical nature of his short stories suddenly became crystal clear to her, or, as she wrote in an online newsletter post about how her book came to be: “He was talking about depression and despair the whole time.”
She read Poe for about a month, nodding in agreement, feeling less alone. She started looking into the many biographies written about him, and one of the facets of his difficult life that really stood out to her was this: Despite all of the hard times he endured — the heartbreak, the poverty, the bad luck (and perhaps bad choices) — he still got his work done. Amazing work against all odds.
It was, well, inspiring.
Poe seemed to have the power, she said, “to help you find new energy for your work and to keep going in your creative struggle no matter what life throws at you.”
Her idea to write about Poe brought her the book deal that had eluded her for so long. She responded with a book that is witty yet weighty, designed to provide smiles but also a lift.
The writing of the book was, as most book-writings are, an absolute grind. Hers was, perhaps, even more challenging. Or at least interesting. But then, as she says, “whenever you spend a lot of time with Poe, an experience becomes Poe-like.”
She wrote the book in 2020 during the pandemic — “an actual plague!" she says with a laugh — while she also happened to be pregnant. She often would arise before dawn and start writing. Hollis would announce his presence by occasionally kicking her writing desk. Even after he was born, Hollis played a vital role. He would awake in the middle of the night to eat, and after he went back to sleep his mom would just stay up and write as her deadline grew closer.
Through all the weird times, it was “wonderful” to have the book to concentrate on.
“I was just really grateful to have a task,” she said.
Which indeed sounds a bit Poe-like, soldiering through whatever obstacles life places in the way.
The book “definitely shows some of his character flaws, but it shows that’s just part of the whole person,” said Chris Semtner, curator of The Poe Museum, where the launch event for Baab-Muguira’s book will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“He’s not someone you’d want to hold up and say, ‘He’s my role model, I’m going to do everything he did,’ but you’ve got to realize he had his strengths and his weaknesses," said Semtner. "He was a fully human person who had to combat against certain childhood traumas and problems throughout life but was able to achieve great things.
“A lot of times, he seemed to be his own worst enemy. He knew how to alienate the wrong people sometimes, but it all added up to creating a lasting legacy that we’re still reading today, so he was doing something right.”
For further illumination, Semtner directed me to “Marginalia,” an essay Poe wrote in 1849 in which he mused about the intellectually superior individual being at odds with the rest of society, making enemies along the way and being viewed as “a madman.”
Poe suggests that you might not find genius where you might expect to, writing that while scouring history for those who intellectually have "soared above the plane of their race ... we should pass over all biographies of ‘the good and the great,’ while we search carefully the slight records of wretches who died in prison, in Bedlam, or upon the gallows.”
