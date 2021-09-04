Lohmann: Poe might not have been much of a role model, but author says he sure can be inspiring

In 2016, she was in the throes of a most discouraging time. After a dozen years of writing manuscripts she hoped would turn into novels but didn’t, and failing to find an agent to represent her, she fell into the “worst depressive episode of my life.” She was too depressed to work, sleep or eat — and she started reading Poe for the first time since she was a kid.

She was drawn into his work in a different way than years earlier. The metaphorical nature of his short stories suddenly became crystal clear to her, or, as she wrote in an online newsletter post about how her book came to be: “He was talking about depression and despair the whole time.”

She read Poe for about a month, nodding in agreement, feeling less alone. She started looking into the many biographies written about him, and one of the facets of his difficult life that really stood out to her was this: Despite all of the hard times he endured — the heartbreak, the poverty, the bad luck (and perhaps bad choices) — he still got his work done. Amazing work against all odds.

It was, well, inspiring.

Poe seemed to have the power, she said, “to help you find new energy for your work and to keep going in your creative struggle no matter what life throws at you.”