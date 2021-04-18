Lohmann: Program started by VCU medical student repurposes wedding flowers for hospital patients

“The flowers are a simple gesture that is highly appreciated,” said Amanda Landes, director of VCU Health Volunteer Services. “They brighten the day not only for the patients who receive them, but also for the volunteers and nurses who deliver them to patients.”

The past year has been a challenge as some weddings have been postponed or scaled down because of the pandemic, which also has limited the number of volunteers from The Simple Sunflower who can gather to put together arrangements. The winter is a slow time for weddings anyway, so the group went about three months without any flowers to arrange.

But the pace of weddings is picking up again, sometimes to a pleasantly surprising extent. A few weeks ago, an outdoor wedding yielded so many donated flowers that The Simple Sunflower volunteers were able to make more than 40 bouquets for patients.

Love, who graduates May 14, recently matched into a diagnostic radiology residency at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, though she will spend a year in general training in Newport News before heading west.