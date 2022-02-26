Lohmann: Remembering 'Mr. Earthquake,' a Brunswick County native

Raised on a farm in Brunswick County during the days of segregation, Waverly Johnson Person rose above those barriers to get an education, serve his country and make a name for himself as a geophysicist and seismologist and the first African-American chief of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

He introduced himself as Waverly, and his family called him Johnny, but everybody knew him as “Mr. Earthquake.”

“His tenacity,” said his niece Katrina Pinder when asked what she remembered most about her uncle. “He faced a lot of obstacles in his life, and he managed to overcome them all.”

Person died Feb. 10 in Boulder, Colo., his home since moving to Colorado in the 1970s with the relocation of the National Earthquake Information Center, which he had helped establish. He was 95.

A funeral was held Friday in Boulder. A memorial service will be held March 5 in Lawrenceville at Brown’s Funeral Home at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at the Brunswick County Conference Center.

One of 13 children, two of whom died at birth, Person grew up during the Great Depression in the Blackridge area of Brunswick, southeast of South Hill, between U.S. 58 and the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Asked in 2002 by an interviewer for The HistoryMakers, (LINK) the nation’s largest African-American video oral history archive, if money “was kind of short,” Person replied there was no “kind of” about it.

“Money was short, very, very short,” he said. “We had no money. We had to do the best we can with what we had.”

From a young age, he and his siblings – he was the third oldest and the oldest boy – performed chores on the farm: milking cows, cutting wood, feeding the horses and hogs.

“At a very young age, you worked,” he said in The HistoryMakers interview. “We had to work for survival.”

With public school unavailable to him beyond 7th grade – there were no high schools for Blacks in Brunswick County – Person’s father paid for him to attend Saint Paul’s Normal and Industrial School, which served as a high school and college for Blacks, about 20 miles away in Lawrenceville. Tuition was nominal, but it represented a significant sacrifice for a family living on the edge. He recouped some of the tuition money by selling eggs from his family’s chickens to the students who lived on campus.

During his senior year, Person was drafted into the Army, serving in the Pacific near the end of World War II as part of the segregated all-Black 93rd Infantry Division. He later served in the Korean War, as well, achieving the rank of First Sergeant.

He returned to Saint Paul’s (which would become Saint Paul’s College later in the 1950s) and earned a degree in mathematics. He met Sarah Walker, who also was from Brunswick County, at Saint Paul’s, and they married in 1954. They relocated to Washington, where Person worked in construction before determining he should seek another line of work. Leaning on his background in math, he eventually took a job as a physical science technician at the U.S. Department of Commerce, which at the time included a department that studied earthquakes.

Person’s job included, as he recalled in a 2016 interview with the Brunswick Times-Gazette, changing the drums on seismographs that recorded earthquake activity.

“I would see all these wiggly lines, some small, some big on the drums and became interested in finding out what they were and what caused them. I paid very close attention to everything and wanted to learn as much as I could. It was at this time that I decided I wanted to make it a career in earthquake science.”

While continuing to work, he attended classes at night at George Washington University and American University to become qualified as a geophysicist. A turning point in his career came on March 27, 1964, when a 9.2-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska. The earthquake lasted more than four minutes and is the most powerful earthquake in U.S. history.

Person recalled the lobby was filled with reporters when he got to work the next morning. As he changed the drums on the seismographs, people were asking him questions, looking for answers about the earthquake. Person went upstairs to alert his supervisors, who said there was no one available, so they sent him back and told him to talk to the media. He wound up doing such a good job handling reporters’ questions that from then on he became the point person for dealing with the press. He also was elevated to the position of geophysicist.

“He always said that was the earthquake put him on the map,” Pinder said.

In the early 1970s, he helped establish the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center, which relocated to Golden, Colo., and in 1977 he was named chief of the NEIC. He held that position until his retirement in 2006, at the age of 80.

“He was great, really just a wonderful human being,” said Jim Dewey, a research geophysicist, who was a colleague and friend of Person’s for almost half a century.

In an interview from his home in Boulder, Dewey talked about Person’s involvement with various community organizations. He recalled him dressing as Santa Claus to ring a bell for the Salvation Army as a member of the Kiwanis Club. He also often spoke at schools, sharing his life story and stressing the importance of education.

Dewey said following the death of Person’s wife, Sarah, who died in 2013 after almost 60 years of marriage, Person used to come over for Sunday dinners, and, in the fall, watch football. Dewey said Person was a big football fan, particularly of the teams from Denver and Washington.

Did Person have a big personality?

“It was certainly big, but it wasn’t flamboyant,” Dewey said. “He was a nice guy who had a fascinating life.”

In his role, Person was the face and voice of the earthquake center whose job was to convey the seriousness and complexity of earthquakes to a non-technical audience without losing his listeners in the scientific weeds while neither downplaying the severity of the situation nor panicking the public. He walked that tightrope with great skill, his co-workers said.

“He could speak plain English, which a lot of scientists have a difficult time doing,” said Heidi Koontz, a public affairs specialist at the USGS, in a 2018 interview with the Boulder Daily Camera. “He was a master at that.”

Through it all, Person became known as “Mr. Earthquake,” a nickname his niece said he heartily embraced, though he never forgot his roots or abandoned his humility.

“I think he would be proud of all that he accomplished, of all the people he helped, of being a good soldier and a hard worker and being a man of faith,” Pinder said.

Dewey, now an emeritus scientist with USGS, said he was pleased a piece about his friend was in the works for the Richmond paper.

“He’s a native son that people should know about,” he said.

Person had been living in an assisted-living facility since 2019, Pinder said. He is survived by a sister and a brother.

The memorial service on March 5 in Lawrenceville will be held in the Brunswick County Conference Center, which is home to the James Solomon Russell/Saint Paul's College Museum and Archives, which inducted Person into its Wall of Fame in 2019.