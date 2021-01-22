Lohmann: Retired surgeon and Henrico resident spent the holidays caring for Navajo Nation COVID patients

How did you spend your Christmas and New Year’s?
Dr. Dave Elliott, a retired Army surgeon, spent the holidays in Arizona – Navajo Nation, to be precise – where he worked 13-hour shifts, day after day, for more than a month, caring for COVID patients in a region overrun by the virus.
“I Skyped my family on Christmas and New Year’s,” Elliott said in an interview last week after he returned to his home in Henrico. “There was nothing else to do in Chinle, Arizona, but work your 13-hour shift, come back to the hotel and sack out. That was our life. No sights to see, no entertainment in town.”
He noted Navajo Nation is entirely dry, so there was no alcohol, no bars, no after-shift cocktails.
“On New Year’s Eve, I drank a toast with some bottled water,” he said with a laugh.
Back in the last century, Elliott, 64, and I were schoolmates at Hermitage High. He went on to the U.S. Military Academy and then VCU’s Medical College of Virginia. He served as chief of surgery at the 46th Combat Support Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the “Blackhawk Down” period in 1993, before returning stateside to work as attending surgeon and chief of critical care medicine at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C., and then trauma director and commander of the 250th Forward Surgical Team at Ft. Lewis in Washington state.
He retired from the military as a colonel in 2002 and went into private practice in Santa Rosa, Calif. He and wife, Cecilia, moved back to Richmond in 2007, and he joined a surgical practice here, from which he retired in 2012.
I interviewed Elliott in 2013 following a three-month mission – his first –with Médecins Sans Frontières /Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan. Since then, he has gone on a dozen adventures with MSF/DWB, a humanitarian organization that delivers medical care to corners of the world where it’s needed most: in his case, the Syrian border with Jordan, Nepal, Central African Republic and Cameroon, among others.
His trip to Navajo Nation was in the same vein, though not with MSF/DWB. This time, the overseeing organization was AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which provides medical services, as it says in its mission, in “a wide range of remote and challenging environments.”
And as I sat down to write this, Elliott emailed me to tell me he had just found out AMI was sending him to Atlanta to work in a “field hospital” – in this case the Georgia World Congress Center – set up to handle an overflow of COVID patients as medical centers statewide were seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients.
He was home just long enough to see his wife and make a few home repairs (“my most impressive accomplishment was manhandling a temperamental furnace induction motor into submission,” he says). He also received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, which was accompanied by an unexpected flood of emotions that brought “the light at the end of the tunnel” into view.
The reason he rushed off to Atlanta is the same reason he was willing to spend the holidays in Navajo Nation and made trips to all of those other far-flung places. The pull of helping is real and strong.
“There’s this feeling, if you’re been blessed with certain skills, whether that’s through education or through God-given talents or through experience, and you see a situation where those skills really could be put in practice, where there’s a shortage of them, then you feel a compulsion that you should share that … with people in distress,” he said.
Since March, he’s wondered how he could help with the pandemic, knowing that his particularly expertise is not a perfect fit with COVID care (“There’s nothing I can surgically remove from a patient to help them with coronavirus,” he says), so he settled on volunteering with the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps, doing COVID testing and administering flu shots.
He heard from an MSF/DWB friend about AMI’s work and volunteered last spring. A call didn’t come until early December. A few days later, he was en route to Arizona.
Navajo Nation is the largest Indian reservation in the United States, covering about 27,000 square miles in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. By land area, it’s larger than 10 states. More than 170,000 people live within its borders.
The Nation has been particularly hard hit by COVID, which has killed more than 900, according the Navajo Department of Health. The virus has disproportionately affected people of color, particularly American Indian communities, which are at greater risk because of inadequate housing and water supplies and limited access to health services, according to The Commonwealth Fund, which advocates for improved health care, particularly for vulnerable populations.
Such communities are also susceptible because of high rates of preexisting conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma and obesity, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, an organization that focuses on national health policy.
Elliott was dispatched to Chinle, in northeastern Arizona, where he was assigned to a “field hospital” set up in a community center to handle overflow from local hospitals. The gym became a COVID “hot zone,” outfitted as a hospital floor with office-like cubicles serving as “private” rooms beneath the basketball backboards folded against the ceiling.
Some of the space was designated for COVID patients who simply had no other way to isolate from family in crowded living quarters at their homes. The rest of the rooms were reserved for patients with severe cases of COVID.
Elliott was there not as a surgeon but more as an internist, harkening back to his “old days” of critical care medicine. He also was designated as medical director, a nod perhaps to him being “the oldest guy or because of my Army record,” he said. But he also was just “another doc in the trenches” for every shift, masking up and covering up with personal protective equipment before entering the hot zone.
“There’s always a little bit of paranoia,” he said. “Every patient in there was COVID positive, so it’s a little bit anxiety-producing. I’d like to say you get used to it, but you always have to be maintain your situational awareness. You never let your guard down.”
He’s aware of none of the medical staff contracting the virus from a hot zone patient.
He got to know some of the patients he cared for and their stories, which he said is the most rewarding part of the work. He also enjoys the collegiality of being on the job with similarly motivated medical professionals, who show up from everywhere, or, as he put it, “Getting to work with people you’ve never met before but are kind of tossed into this bouillabaisse of medical care provision with little advance knowledge and no preconceptions of what’s going to happen.”
They’re not doing it for free – there is compensation – but there are far easier ways for them to make money.
“It’s kind of a volunteer-humanitarian adventure spirit that people like myself have come to enjoy,” he said. “As soon as your feet hit the ground, you’re able to do what’s expected of you: provide medical care and help people get over their illness.”
Sometimes his work feels like “a drop in the bucket.”
“We treat maybe a couple of score of patients over a month and feel we made a real difference, whether that’s in South Sudan or Navajo Nation, but you think, ‘Gosh, we could have done so much more,’” Elliott said. “But we have to put in perspective. I’m just one provider of thousands. There’s going to be people behind me, people in front of me and other providers working with me. Even though you think you’re only doing a small amount, all those small amounts really add up.”
(804) 649-6639