Lohmann: Retired surgeon and Henrico resident spent the holidays caring for Navajo Nation COVID patients

Elliott was there not as a surgeon but more as an internist, harkening back to his “old days” of critical care medicine. He also was designated as medical director, a nod perhaps to him being “the oldest guy or because of my Army record,” he said. But he also was just “another doc in the trenches” for every shift, masking up and covering up with personal protective equipment before entering the hot zone.

“There’s always a little bit of paranoia,” he said. “Every patient in there was COVID positive, so it’s a little bit anxiety-producing. I’d like to say you get used to it, but you always have to be maintain your situational awareness. You never let your guard down.”

He’s aware of none of the medical staff contracting the virus from a hot zone patient.

He got to know some of the patients he cared for and their stories, which he said is the most rewarding part of the work. He also enjoys the collegiality of being on the job with similarly motivated medical professionals, who show up from everywhere, or, as he put it, “Getting to work with people you’ve never met before but are kind of tossed into this bouillabaisse of medical care provision with little advance knowledge and no preconceptions of what’s going to happen.”