Lohmann: Richmond family returns from their cross-country pandemic adventure

For all of them, the trip that began last November was a lesson in the benefits of travel, Dan said, and friends. They visited – and in some cases, stayed – with friends and family all over the country, including the family that put them up when they got back to Richmond at the end of May (a little earlier than expected because they couldn’t find anywhere to park their RV along the North and South Carolina coasts as lots of other people had the same idea) without a place to stay as they were searching for a new house.

“We all just meshed really well,” Liz said. “Somehow it just worked.”

Favorite places along the way included Sedona, Ariz., which proved a nice stop after the Grand Canyon, which was wonderful in a natural sense (“It was amazing how close you felt to the stars,” Liz says), but lacking in cell service, which Liz needed for her corporate job and Noah needed for school.

The loved the Florida Keys, where they marveled at the almost-unreal color of the water and fed tarpon. Other highlights (from a long list) include the food of New Orleans and Charleston, S.C.; the month they spent in Texas with Liz’s family (except for the freeze, although they got good stories out of that); and mountain biking in Utah, snowboarding in New Mexico and snow-sledding, in a manner, in Texas, by way of an all-terrain vehicle and jon boat.