Lohmann: Richmond performer Jonathan Austin is keeping 'em laughing at a not-so-funny time

He’s tried to fill the void with socially distanced shows for small groups and virtual shows through Zoom and Facebook Live.

“I realize this is bad, and, of course, you could chose the path of freaking out: ‘Are people going to remember me when this is over?’” said Austin, who is as upbeat in real life as he is in his act so he did not choose the “freaking out” path and in return has noticed “a sense of positivity” from those he has encountered during the pandemic, a notion that “we’re all in this together.”

“It’s been a real interesting time. I’ve learned some new tricks, and just went about doing what I do at angles I never thought of. So, it was a new beginning.”

He played his first open-to-the-public show – outdoors with everyone socially distanced, he said – on the first Sunday of October at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.