Lohmann: Richmond performer Jonathan Austin is keeping 'em laughing at a not-so-funny time

When your livelihood relies on doing things such as juggling fire while pedaling a unicycle, it helps to have an audience, which is something that’s been hard to come by for Jonathan Austin in recent months.
The pandemic has proved brutal economically for many Americans, artists and performers among them. Music halls have been closed. Theaters shuttered. Festivals, Austin’s bread-and-butter, wiped off the calendar.
Last March, Austin, a popular local juggler and magician, was about to kick off what is usually the busy part of his year when the coronavirus began spreading and his usual springtime events started being canceled: the Church Hill Irish Festival, Shamrock the Block, Easter on Parade. His calendar, once filled with gigs, was suddenly cleared.
For someone who, through talent and sheer hustle, has managed to make a living for the past 30 years, juggling bowling balls, doing card tricks and pulling a rabbit out of a “magic pan of fire," all with an energetic, good-natured demeanor, give-and-take with his audiences and witty one-liners, Austin was rightfully nervous.
“I was like, ‘Oh, no, the world’s coming to an end,’” he said this week.
He hadn’t imagined turning 50, as he did in June, would be so earth-shaking.
More than 100 shows he had scheduled were canceled, and that doesn’t count the “chain-reaction,” as he describes it, that invariably occurs as one show typically leads to several more when audience members enjoy his act and want him to perform their event or organization. Usual venues for him – schools, libraries and churches – had to close their doors. A standing weekly restaurant gig he’s had for 17 years was gone. His usual workload of up to 300 shows a year seems like a crazy pipe-dream in 2020.
He’s tried to fill the void with socially distanced shows for small groups and virtual shows through Zoom and Facebook Live.
“I realize this is bad, and, of course, you could chose the path of freaking out: ‘Are people going to remember me when this is over?’” said Austin, who is as upbeat in real life as he is in his act so he did not choose the “freaking out” path and in return has noticed “a sense of positivity” from those he has encountered during the pandemic, a notion that “we’re all in this together.”
“It’s been a real interesting time. I’ve learned some new tricks, and just went about doing what I do at angles I never thought of. So, it was a new beginning.”
He played his first open-to-the-public show – outdoors with everyone socially distanced, he said – on the first Sunday of October at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
Also helping take the sting out of the lost income of the last seven months is “The Jonathan Austin Spirit-Lifting Magic Deck,” a deck of playing cards featuring photos of Austin through years with snippets of stories from his career. The cards were the brainchild of John Bryan, a writer and artist and retired president of CultureWorks, a nonprofit that champions arts and culture in the region through grant-making and advocacy. He approached Austin a couple of years ago about doing a book about him. The book project never fully lifted off, but when the pandemic hit he came up with the idea of producing not a book but a deck of cards and selling them with all of the proceeds going to CultureWorks, the James River Association and Austin. Local certified public accountant, David B. Robinson, underwrote the production and promotion costs.
“There is no independent artist who is more widely known or more widely beloved,” Bryan said. “Everybody knows Jonathan. I thought he’d be the perfect independent artist to benefit from such a project.”
A deck of cards is perfect.
Back in the Before Times – you’re not going to believe this – when it was safe to share meals with people inside restaurants at crowded tables, I would occasionally meet Austin for breakfast or lunch, and he was a bundle of energy even when he was off-duty. As soon as we sat down, he’d pull a deck of cards from his pocket, and the whole time we chatted he shuffled the cards. The. Whole. Time.
He still carries cards and coins wherever he goes so he can work on new bits and always practice his magic, he said, “never wanting to lose my chops.”
He also still juggles every day, practices other routines and does his pushups.
“Every day,” he said. “No days off. It just becomes a goal within itself, even after all this time.”
Austin’s first paying gig was in 1984; to be precise, Aug. 7, 1984, a date he has not forgotten. (He doesn't forget much; he has a remarkable memory for dates, names and faces.) He was 14, and he was invited to do five shows for a vacation bible school at a Henrico County church. Back in those days, there was no banter with audience members in his show, no funny quips. All he knew to do was sort of narrate what they were already seeing – “Under the leg!” “Now watch this, I’m juggling higher!”
He was sheepish about asking for compensation, even telling his contact she didn’t have to pay him anything. In the end, though, he was paid $15 for five shows – $3 per show – and he was on top of the world.
“It was great,” Austin said in a 2003 interview with me. “I was like, ‘I’ve got $15. Don’t’ mess with me!’”
He was also off and running.
The following spring was sort of his public debut as he worked his first festival, Easter on Parade. After that, he worked summers at Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens, spent a year studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, performing in Central Park and living in a 7-by-10-foot room in Manhattan, an education in itself. He went into the business full-time in 1990, starting with a job at Disney World.
He’s entertained on cruise ships and at backyard birthday parties as well as at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. He’s also performed at the White House – twice. But it could have been three times, Bryan told me. Austin politely declined a third White House invitation because he was already booked to do another gig, a festival in North Carolina.
“You really did that?” Bryan asked, incredulously.
“When I commit to do something,” Austin replied, “I want to do it.”
Austin confirmed the story.
At 50, he’s at an age when some in the business might be looking for an off-ramp to something easier. Austin looks forward, he said, to doing this “forever.”
“I hope until I’m being viewed instead of seen,” he said with a laugh.
He eats well, exercises, maintains the aforementioned positive attitude and is not averse to compromise. He gave a 10-foot unicycle a try some years ago, fell and broke his ankle. Now, he sticks with 6- and 8-foot unicycles. Shorter distance to fall, he explains. At home, Cheryl and 11-year-old son Truman also help keep him grounded.
He said he can envision himself being a “Rolling Stones types,” doing what he loves into his 70s and maybe even beyond. “A big part of my heart is sympathetic toward people” who don’t enjoy their jobs. He feels fortunate he’s not among them.
“Most people work to live,” he said, “instead of live to work.”
Which is what he does.
As for those new tricks, one has become an occasional finale for him: he places some combination of glass bottles, brass cups, sharp objects, fruit and lighted sparklers on a table and then yanks the table-cloth from under everything – ideally without breaking or burning anything.
“I like to tell people, ‘You’re about see to three months of my life [reduced] to half a second,” he said.
He also said he finds the trick to be “a metaphor for life.”
“It’s one of those things that if you don’t go for it with all you have, it’s not going to work,” he said. “There’s no way you can just dip your toe in this. Sometimes you just have to go for it and worry about the consequences later.”
