Lohmann: Richmond Philharmonic and friends perform at local vaccine clinics

“We were supposed to do a concert on March 14, 2020,” he said. “We had this wonderful concert of Italian music planned … and had to cancel two days before. Probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, to pull the plug on that.

“We thought, ‘Well, we’ve got a concert coming up in May [2020]. This will certainly be over by then.’”

But it wasn’t over by then or by its June pops concert. Fall plans went out the window, too.

For now, to keep engaged with the community, it’s doing online events such as “Cocktails With Conductors” on every other Monday evening, and it’s planning a virtual performance for May.

“It’s going to be at least fall before we get back together,” Davis said.

Which is why the vaccine clinics have been such a welcomed opportunity.

Davis plays bass trombone, so he hasn’t been able to perform at the clinics, but he has attended some as president. He was at the first one when a passerby motioned him over – “You could see her smile behind the mask,” Davis recalls – and she said, “This is the first live music I’ve heard in a year!”

Davis thought: “We’ve got to figure out how to do more of these.”