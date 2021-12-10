Lohmann: Richmond PR firm has a Hall of Fame answer to the question, 'Who is Mr. Hodges?'

Jon Newman knew there was a good chance, so he had the tweet ready to go.
As soon as it became clear Gil Hodges was about to be announced as the newest member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday evening – Hodge’s name hadn’t even been uttered on the MLB Network broadcast, stretched out for the ultimate suspense, but Newman knew precisely who they were talking about based on the description and career statistics he knows so well -- he let it fly on Twitter.
“He’s in! #Gil #HOF”
Hodges was an All-Star player for the Brooklyn (and Los Angeles) Dodgers and New York Mets, and he later as manager led the Mets to their first (and a most unlikely) World Series title in 1969. For 52 years, his name has appeared before various Hall of Fame committees, but he’s always come up short, until the Hall’s Golden Days Era panel voted him in, along with five other former players.
Hodges’ election to the Hall is widely viewed as a great player and good guy finally getting his due, but it carries particular meaning to Newman, who is a fan and then some.
Newman is co-founder, along with Josh Dare, of the Hodges Partnership, a Richmond public relations firm that, yes, is named for Gil Hodges.
So, how did a company in Richmond, founded in 2002, come to bear the name of a New York baseball star who died in 1972?
It’s a good question.
When Newman and Dare left The Martin Agency to strike out on their own, they had to, of course, come up with a name for their new venture. Newman & Dare? Dare & Newman?
“I always joke with Josh that I don’t think we ever wanted to have ‘dare’ in the name of our firm,” Newman said with a laugh when we talked on Monday.
In their search for a name, they sought “an intersection of our lives, a mutual touchstone,” as Dare wrote in a blog post he wrote a few years ago.
They found that touchstone in the Mets’ amazing 1969 World Series run. Dare had been a 7th-grader on New York’s Long Island, Newman a 9-year-old kid in Bayonne, N.J. Both were big Mets fans, and the memory of those 1969 Mets was a childhood highlight for both, so they decided to go down that path.
They could have gone with the names of any number of players who were heroes on the field: Seaver, Clendenon, Swoboda, Jones. But they settled on the unflashy, but steady and well-respected Hodges, who took a team of young players “and taught them how to win,” Newman said.
“We always wanted to be in some ways like him: talented, consistent, trustworthy, honorable,” Newman said. “We thought that would be a good way to honor the intersection of our lives and have a little bit of meaning attached to it.”
And, he added, "It always gives us a good story to tell" when they are invariably asked, "Who is Mr. Hodges?"
Over almost two decades, The Hodges Partnership has grown far beyond Dare and Newman. They have a team of 18 employees, and have clients around Virginia and the nation. Through it all, baseball remains “a part of who we are,” Newman said.
The firm’s Shockoe Bottom office is trimmed with baseball and Hodges memorabilia, including a pair of seats rescued from New York’s Shea Stadium before it was razed. For their baseball-themed 10th anniversary, the firm brought in a hot dog truck, invited clients to throw out a “first pitch” and gave out baseball hats. “Hodgers,” as members of the firm call themselves, regularly make field trips to ball games.
Not everyone who works at the firm is quite the Hodges devotee (or baseball fan, for that matter) the founders are, but “they tolerate us,” Newman says with a laugh, and they’ve come to appreciate the connection to Hodges and the values that implies. Now, they no longer have to listen to any office grousing about how Hodges deserves to be in the Hall.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for July in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Aside from celebratory texts and emails with each other this week, the firm hasn’t done anything official to mark Hodges’ achievement, as most of their team continues to work remotely. They will probably do something at their usual end-of-the-year get-together to honor the man who has become “sort of the guiding light of our agency,” Newman said.
“It’s not every day,” he added with a laugh, “the namesake of your company gets put in the Hall of Fame.”
