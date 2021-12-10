Lohmann: Richmond PR firm has a Hall of Fame answer to the question, 'Who is Mr. Hodges?'

“We always wanted to be in some ways like him: talented, consistent, trustworthy, honorable,” Newman said. “We thought that would be a good way to honor the intersection of our lives and have a little bit of meaning attached to it.”

And, he added, "It always gives us a good story to tell" when they are invariably asked, "Who is Mr. Hodges?"

Over almost two decades, The Hodges Partnership has grown far beyond Dare and Newman. They have a team of 18 employees, and have clients around Virginia and the nation. Through it all, baseball remains “a part of who we are,” Newman said.

The firm’s Shockoe Bottom office is trimmed with baseball and Hodges memorabilia, including a pair of seats rescued from New York’s Shea Stadium before it was razed. For their baseball-themed 10th anniversary, the firm brought in a hot dog truck, invited clients to throw out a “first pitch” and gave out baseball hats. “Hodgers,” as members of the firm call themselves, regularly make field trips to ball games.