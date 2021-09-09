Lohmann: Sharing a love of (really) old music through the generations

“We want to be a presenting organization and put on nice concerts for people and put on affordable concerts so many people can attend, but, we thought, ‘We’ve got this expertise in playing old instruments in a historically appropriate way. A lot of musicians in town … probably don’t know anything about how the instruments were played and how they sound best for old music. Why don’t we teach people?’ But what we needed were instruments.”

Such historical instruments are expensive, as are replicas made in the last century, so the group started asking around, and donations have been coming in. Recent notable donations include a period violin, viola, flute and several recorders from Blake Morris, a founding board member of RVA Baroque who also was among the first Richmonders with a talent for playing baroque music that Watkins met after he and his wife moved here in 2005. New to town, the Watkinses were searching for someone else who played viola da gamba, and Morris was the first person they found. Then they met Seligmann, who joined in their little chamber group from time to time, and now, years later, they all are sharing their music and instruments with the wider community.