Lohmann: She helped a boy who needed his face rebuilt and lifted the spirits of everyone else

As she helped compose an obituary for her late friend Comfort Yjakpai Anderson-Miller, the writer Stacy Hawkins Adams asked for input from family members, one of whom noted how “the Amazon Prime driver was really going to miss her.”
Such a down-to-earth — but telling — detail “speaks to her personality and just who she was,” Adams said of Anderson-Miller, who had a way of making everyone feel, even on first meeting, that “you had met a friend.”
“She was the type of person who when she enters a room, she just carried this energy and enthusiasm with her that just lifted the spirits of the whole room,” said Adams, who wrote extensively about Anderson-Miller and her generous spirit for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, beginning in 1996 when she brought a young boy from her native Liberia for facial reconstruction surgery. The boy, 6-year-old Edward Sando, had lost his nose and upper lip to infection.
“A Nose for Edward” was the headline of the first story in September 1996 that introduced readers to Edward and Anderson-Miller, who along with her husband, Elijah Miller, later adopted the boy, helping him build a new life in America while maintaining ties to his birth mother and family in Liberia.
Anderson-Miller died the day after Christmas after battling cancer since it was first diagnosed in the fall of 2020. She was 60.
***
Comfort Yjakpai Anderson, who grew up in Liberia in a family of eight children, came to the United States in 1987 to obtain a master’s degree in computer science from what is now Clark Atlanta University, but she never forgot where she came from or what she had learned.
“Our father taught us how to be persistent and go after what you want,” she told Adams in that first story in The Times-Dispatch. “Our mother taught us how to pray.”
Her original intention was to return to Liberia to “help the people,” she said, but she married Elijah Miller, an American she met during his Army tour in Liberia, and she stayed in the U.S. with a plan to assist her native country from afar. The couple moved to Chesterfield County in 1989, and she took a job with the Chesterfield Planning Department.
That aid took on an added urgency when the country descended into civil war, as she organized local efforts to collect and deliver food, clothes and medical supplies. Anderson-Miller created the Robert and Mary Anderson Charitable Organization, named for her parents, and obtained nonprofit status to solicit donations for Liberians. She spoke around the state to tell their story and gain support.
Among those who witnessed what she did — and desperately appreciated the benefit of her generosity — was a niece, Charlene Addy McGee, who spent her first years in Liberia.
The woman whom she affectionately knew as “Aunty Kpai” showed up in the middle of the civil war “to help save us,” said McGee, 40, who moved to the U.S. as an adolescent and now lives in Oregon.
“She helped a lot of people; it wasn’t just limited to family,” said McGee, citing the disabled, seniors and students among those Anderson-Miller went out of her way to assist. “She was amazing. She literally knew no bounds.”
McGee considers Anderson-Miller “my second mom” and that she was part of all of her major life milestones (“When my husband said he wanted to propose, I told him he had to get her blessing as well as my parents,” McGee says) and that her aunt always told her mother that “she had to share me with her.
“When she loves you, she never left a doubt,” McGee said. “She went all out.”
Asked to describe her aunt, McGee said she was “ambitious, determined and brilliant in every way. Any task that she was assigned, she went above and beyond.”
One task she undertook with great determination was getting help for the little boy with the gaping hole in his face where his nose should have been whom she first saw on a mission trip to Liberia in January 1995. As Adams wrote:
She regularly recorded the people she helped and sent tapes to her financial sponsors. As she taped a group of children singing gospel hymns, she saw a small boy join the gathering and stand in front.
”I thought he was singing with something in his mouth,” Comfort says. “Then I zoomed the camera on him and I noticed [his disfiguration].”
Comfort didn’t ask about the child’s condition because she didn’t want to draw attention to him, but she left … determined to find a way to help him.
Anderson-Miller later learned the boy, Edward, had been born in March 1989, nine months before civil war erupted. He and five older siblings lived in a town 30 miles from Monrovia, the country’s capital, without electricity or running water and with little contact with the outside world.
The family fled into the bush when rebels invaded the village in 1991. While they hid, 2-year-old Edward became ill and a blister formed under his nose, and a bacterial infection developed. By the time Edward was taken to a hospital, doctors had no choice but to cut off his infected nose and top lip.
A year later, his father and eldest brother were beheaded by rebels. His mother was raising Edward and his surviving four siblings in a thatch hut.
Anderson-Miller spent the next year talking to doctors and arranging to have Edward brought to the U.S. for medical treatment. He arrived 13 months after she first saw him. Over the years, he underwent a series of reconstructive surgeries. A year after he arrived, Anderson-Miller and her husband adopted Edward with his birth mother’s permission. In 1999, Edward became a U.S. citizen.
He is now 32 and eternally grateful that Anderson-Miller found him and brought him here for help.
“What she did is like a miracle,” Edward Sando-Miller said over the phone earlier this week. “She being in my life was a blessing beyond words.”
Sando-Miller, who graduated from James River High and hopes to continue his studies in college after the pandemic, said his parents have always supported and guided him and that he still senses Anderson-Miller’s presence.
“I think she will always be with me, no matter what I do,” he said.
***
Anderson-Miller was the sort of person who “never met a stranger,” Adams said. Because of that, from the moment she and photographer Clement Britt began work on their series of stories on Edward and Anderson-Miller, Adams said they were never made to feel like anything less than “family.”
“We became part of the family [in Anderson-Miller’s eyes] because we helped share this story with the world,” said Adams, who left her full-time job with The Times-Dispatch in 2006.
And the connection continued long after the stories ended.
Anderson-Miller became “Auntie Comfort” to Adams’ two children, and Adams became Sando-Miller’s “Auntie Stacy.”
“One of the last times I visited her in the hospital earlier this year, she climbed out of bed and did an African dance at the sight of me — two days after major surgery,” Adams wrote on her Facebook page. “That was Comfort — spreading light in every circumstance and thanking Jesus for it all.”
Besides the Chesterfield Planning Department, Anderson-Miller also worked for the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia State Board of Elections and the Virginia Department of Social Services, from which she retired in 2017.
Over the years, she received a number of awards for her work on behalf of others, including one of the YWCA’s Outstanding Women Awards in 1998, and recognition from the Points of Light Foundation.
Besides her son, Anderson-Miller is survived by her husband, Elijah Miller. A service is scheduled for noon on Saturday at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Road.
Another service will be held next week in Liberia, where she will be buried in a family plot.
McGee said she believes her aunt’s drive to do good originated from the notion that “to whom much is given, much is required.”
In other words, McGee said, “You’ve been blessed, so you have to help others.”
All the way to the end. Anderson-Miller’s last wish?
Instead of flowers, Anderson-Miller asked for donations to support the children of Liberia through the Robert and Mary Anderson Charitable Organization. Find out more by emailing McGee at yjakpai@aol.com.
(804) 649-6639