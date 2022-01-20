Lohmann: She helped a boy who needed his face rebuilt and lifted the spirits of everyone else

The woman whom she affectionately knew as “Aunty Kpai” showed up in the middle of the civil war “to help save us,” said McGee, 40, who moved to the U.S. as an adolescent and now lives in Oregon.

“She helped a lot of people; it wasn’t just limited to family,” said McGee, citing the disabled, seniors and students among those Anderson-Miller went out of her way to assist. “She was amazing. She literally knew no bounds.”

McGee considers Anderson-Miller “my second mom” and that she was part of all of her major life milestones (“When my husband said he wanted to propose, I told him he had to get her blessing as well as my parents,” McGee says) and that her aunt always told her mother that “she had to share me with her.

“When she loves you, she never left a doubt,” McGee said. “She went all out.”

Asked to describe her aunt, McGee said she was “ambitious, determined and brilliant in every way. Any task that she was assigned, she went above and beyond.”