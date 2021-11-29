Lohmann: Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture offers boost to small-town Virginia museum

Reid is well-acquainted with the history of the region, so Conner invited him to see the museum after it opened in the old Main Street storefront. (It has since moved to larger quarters in the college’s former student center that is now the Brunswick County Conference Center.) Reid was impressed by what he found: the “very enthusiastic interracial coalition” behind the project and the support it’s received from local government. But he was really “blown away” by the materials that had been assembled.

“I was just amazed by how extraordinary the collection is,” Reid said. “It’s really hard, particularly for cultural institutions focused on Black history to build the type of collection that [Russell Museum] already has. I told them, ‘What you have here is remarkable.’

“There’s just a lot of statewide implications and national implications for this collection, and I just think it’s exciting to think that we have the Smithsonian Institute … taking an interest in Southside Virginia. That speaks volumes to the significance of what’s there.”

Among the notable elements of broader importance is the museum’s namesake, who is not as widely appreciated historically as his prolific achievements might suggest he should be.