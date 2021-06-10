Lohmann: Students at two Richmond high schools taking a 'small step' toward common ground with a project from the folks behind StoryCorps

Is there anything more elusive these days than common ground?

To address that, two local high schools have signed on to a national initiative that aims to bridge the nation’s divide by having people sit down for a conversation.

What a concept.

The program is One Small Step, a project from the same folks who brought us StoryCorps, which has recorded hundreds of thousands of one-on-one conversations since 2003 and archived them at the Library of Congress.

While StoryCorps featured conversations between people who already knew each other, One Small Step takes the idea a step further and pairs strangers -- or at least people who don’t know each other well -- with differing viewpoints as a way of helping people get past labels. Though political differences present a most obvious divide, One Small Step conversations are not about politics but about people: who we are and how experiences have shaped how we see the world.

As Dave Isay, founder of StoryCorps, has said, “We need to figure out some way to see each other as human beings again.”

Or, as Isay also has said, even more succinctly: “It’s hard to hate up close.”