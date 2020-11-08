Lohmann: Surgery in the womb? A medical wonder that proves life-altering for Glen Allen family

The news, as you might imagine, was incredibly hard to digest.

“All I was hearing was, ‘There’s a hole in your baby’s spine’ and ‘his brain doesn’t look right,” recalled Whitney Roe of the moment, at a prenatal exam in the spring, when a doctor explained the diagnosis: Her unborn baby had spina bifida.

“I’d never even heard of spina bifida before. I didn’t have a good understanding of what it entailed.”

Her imagination immediately ran to the darkest corner or, as she put it, “instant worse-case scenario.” Just devastated. Really uncertain of what the outcome’s going to be. Is this something he can survive?”

Spoiler alert: Yes.

But therein lies the story, which we’re about to get to.

The overarching issue for Roe and her husband, Will, was, naturally, “What are we going to do?”

At first, they did not know because it’s difficult to figure out anything through tears and anxiety, a moment made all the more complicated by the ongoing pandemic. (In fact, Will was not even in the room with Whitney when the diagnosis was presented. Because of medical office protocols, he was waiting in the car.)