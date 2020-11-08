Lohmann: Surgery in the womb? A medical wonder that proves life-altering for Glen Allen family

The news, as you might imagine, was incredibly hard to digest.
“All I was hearing was, ‘There’s a hole in your baby’s spine’ and ‘his brain doesn’t look right,” recalled Whitney Roe of the moment, at a prenatal exam in the spring, when a doctor explained the diagnosis: Her unborn baby had spina bifida.
“I’d never even heard of spina bifida before. I didn’t have a good understanding of what it entailed.”
Her imagination immediately ran to the darkest corner or, as she put it, “instant worse-case scenario.” Just devastated. Really uncertain of what the outcome’s going to be. Is this something he can survive?”
Spoiler alert: Yes.
But therein lies the story, which we’re about to get to.
The overarching issue for Roe and her husband, Will, was, naturally, “What are we going to do?”
At first, they did not know because it’s difficult to figure out anything through tears and anxiety, a moment made all the more complicated by the ongoing pandemic. (In fact, Will was not even in the room with Whitney when the diagnosis was presented. Because of medical office protocols, he was waiting in the car.)
But there was something they were told at the time of the diagnosis that blew them away: Among possible treatments, in some cases, the baby can undergo surgery before birth. The pregnancy can then continue for several more months until birth.
“It almost didn’t register,” Whitney recalled. “I just thought, ‘There’s no way that’s real.’
“When I started doing research, I started seeing more stuff about it, and I was like, ‘Oh, that is real. Maybe we should do that?’ It’s crazy that’s possible, but I’m really thankful it is because it worked out really well for us.”
The Roe family — Whitney and Will, their almost-3-year-old daughter, Helen, and baby Henry, who was born in September — is happy and back in its Glen Allen home, but it’s been a wild and unexpected ride.
***
In early May, Whitney was 18 weeks pregnant when ultrasound scans revealed something was not right with the way the baby was developing. The diagnosis was spina bifida, the most common central nervous system birth defect, in which a baby’s neural tube fails to develop or close properly, leaving a section of the spinal cord and spinal nerves exposed through an opening in the back.
An estimated 1,500 babies are born with spina bifida in the United States each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition, according to the Spinal Bifida Association, might cause physical and intellectual disabilities that range from mild to severe.
The specific diagnosis for the Roes’ baby was myelomeningocele, the most serious form of spina bifida, which can be permanently disabling.
There is no cure for spina bifida, but there are treatments to help manage the disease, repair and minimize the defect, and prevent long-term complications. Surgery can be performed in the days following birth or, under certain conditions, while the baby is still in the womb.
“Our first thought was, ‘We’re going to lose this baby,’” Will said. “We thought our child is going to die. Then suddenly Whitney starts looking into this surgery in the womb, and it seemed like magic!”
Such fetal surgery was pioneered at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which became the Roes’ harbor of hope. They learned the hospital was “the place to go for this,” so they visited CHOP’s Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment on June 15 to meet with a team of doctors for an evaluation, which concluded fetal surgery was an option in their case.
“We were really able to get a good picture of all that was possible,” she said. “I was able to get a much more hopeful look at things.”
The baby had hindbrain herniation and the ventricles in his brain were enlarged. The Roes were told closing the defect could prevent further damage to the exposed nerves and also could prevent the later need for a shunt, a small tube used to drain fluid from a baby’s brain to protect it from too much pressure. Leg paralysis also might be avoided.
The procedure was not without serious peril.
“With fetal surgery, there’s a chance the baby can die,” Whitney said. “It doesn’t happen often, but it has happened during surgery or a few days after. The other big risk was that [the baby] will be born very early, and when they’re born superearly, there’s a whole bunch of additional complications. Those were the main risks.”
The procedure, of course, also represented major surgery for Whitney.
However, the doctors were confident in what they could do, which made the Roes confident in pressing ahead.
“We went for it,” Whitney said.
Four days after the Roes’ arrival in Philadelphia — time was critical because such surgery needs to happen at a particular point in the pregnancy for best results — Whitney went into surgery. The team was led by Dr. N. Scott Adzick, CHOP’s surgeon in chief, who founded the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment and has been doing these procedures for more than 20 years.
The surgery involves an incision across the mother’s abdomen and an ultrasound scan to map the position of the placenta and the fetus. The uterus is then opened to provide access to the baby’s back, at which point a surgeon returns the spinal cord to the spinal canal and closes the surrounding tissue and skin over the defect to protect the spinal cord.
The uterus and abdominal incision are then closed, so the pregnancy can continue and the baby can finish developing. The complex procedure took little more than an hour.
In a phone interview, I asked Adzick, who has performed more than 400 of these procedures, if he ever steps back, considers the wonder of what he’s a part of and thinks, “This is crazy that we can do this”?
“From time to time, yes,” he said.
He pointed me to a 2015 PBS documentary, “Twice Born,” which depicts medical advances in prenatal surgery. At the outset of the film, Adzick talked about being part of a group of surgeons that came up with the radical idea of treating birth defects while babies are still in the womb and trying to convince others at a conference it would work.
“There was a huge amount of skepticism,” he said. “Huge.”
“Half the audience is like this,” he said, shaking his head, “and the other half of the audience, their jaws are down. Then you walk off the stage thinking, ‘Well, maybe they’re right. Maybe we are crazy.’
“But we weren’t. We weren’t.”
***
Doctors prescribed bed rest for Whitney for the remainder of her pregnancy. She also needed to stay near the hospital, so the family rented a house in Philadelphia.
Except for weekly medical appointments, Whitney, 33, stayed at the house, working remotely for her job in supply chain/sourcing for Dominion Energy. Will, 39, who is pursuing a degree in information security online through James Madison University, was able to step away from classes over the summer.
He made regular trips to the grocery store but, otherwise, the family stayed in, wanting to avoid any chance of contracting the coronavirus and making an already difficult situation even more difficult.
Henry was born on the morning of Sept. 14, delivered at 37 weeks by C-section in CHOP’s Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit, described by the hospital as the world’s first birth facility in a freestanding children’s hospital specifically designed for healthy mothers carrying babies with known birth defects.
He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Other than a club foot — not unusual for babies with spina bifida — that will be treated with a cast over the coming months, he displayed a good range of motion in his hips and knees (noteworthy for a baby with spina bifida) and was healthy overall. His long-term prognosis? Very good, says Adzick.
He also expects Henry to be able to walk.
“It is very important that you don’t write that this is a cure because it is not a cure,” Adzick said. “They still have spina bifida, but [the benefits are] quite dramatic. If you see one of these kids [as they grow older] walking around or running around or jumping or that sort of stuff, you kind of go, ‘Holy smokes!’”
Adzick said children with spina bifida who undergo more traditional therapy sometimes have a shorter life expectancy due to infection risks, often associated with the brain shunts. He hopes fetal surgery “will make a dramatic impact” on longevity.
Henry is “doing great,” his mother said, growing quickly and eating well.
“The whole summer was really uncertain,” she said. “Now things are looking really bright. It’s just great having Henry here in my arms. I can see him and hold him, and he’s OK. It’s nice that we’ve come out on the other side. Yes, it’s going to be a long journey of care for him, and he’ll need extra care as he grows up, but I’m just glad we got through this stage of it.”
