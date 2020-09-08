Lohmann: That time Lou Brock came looking for us

We were hanging out in a Philadelphia hotel lobby that long-ago Saturday morning, three young guys (I was 20 at the time), when we spotted the great Lou Brock.
One friend recalled we had first seen him at a nearby table as we ate breakfast at the hotel restaurant, and that might be so, but I don’t have a recollection of that. What I do remember is we caught the fastest man in baseball – well, he probably wasn’t the fastest at that moment in September 1977 when he was 38 years old and near the end of his career, but he did have the most stolen bases in history – as he was about to enter the hotel shop. A childhood hero in the flesh.
One of my friends was as into autographs as I wasn’t, so he did the talking, politely asking “Mr. Brock” if we might be able to bother him for a minute to get his signature. To our dismay, Brock kind of blew us off with a “not right now” reply. He wasn’t mean about it, but it was still kind of disappointing, and left me also fearing we had overstepped our bounds by invading his privacy.
A few minutes later, as we were cooling our heels in the lobby, we saw Brock emerge from the shop, look around, spot us and walk our way. He apologized for the earlier encounter, saying he had something on his mind he had to take care of, and what could he do for us. He signed an autograph for my friend and genially chatted with us for a couple of minutes.
He made our day. Maybe our year.
Brock’s death at age 81 over the weekend reminded me of that warm memory and how gracious he was to us bumpkins (I mean, he came looking for us, What famous person does that?) As I have heard over the years, that was exactly who Brock was. As the St. Louis sports columnist Bernie Miklasz wrote on Twitter: “There was a light inside of Lou Brock that brightened every place and space he entered. A light that warmed every person he encountered. Grace. Dignity. Class.”
Yep.
“All of those Philly trips were fun,” one friend messaged me as we reminisced about meeting Brock. Especially that one, even though the Cardinals were swept (the Redbirds weren’t great that year, and the Phillies were). We stayed at the St. Louis Cardinals team hotel. A few minutes after Brock, we also chatted briefly with the voice of the Cardinals, the great Jack Buck, who once he discovered we were from Virginia regaled us with a story or two about his time in the Army at Fort Eustis before he headed to Europe in World War II.
We also rode the hotel elevator with Cardinals manager Vern Rapp. My friend the autograph hound, who was maybe a bigger Cardinal fan than I and also a lot less shy, piped up, “Y’all gonna win tonight, Vern?” He replied they would try (they might very well have, though it didn’t matter).
That was also the trip, if I’m remembering correctly, when we wandered over to the nearby University of Pennsylvania campus one evening and invited ourselves to a campus party, which proved to be one more campus party than I attended in four years at my own school.
Back in those days, a group of us tried to take a baseball road trip or two each summer to Philadelphia or Baltimore or, some years, both. This, of course, was the era between Washington teams, so we had to put some miles on the car to take in Major League Baseball. We weren’t Phillies fans and could take or leave the Orioles, but some of us were fans of teams that came to visit Philadelphia, particularly the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. We also were not opposed to driving to Baltimore for the sole purpose of rooting against certain teams, aka the almighty New York Yankees.
On one memorable weekend evening, we sat high on the third-base side of old Memorial Stadium. On the row behind us was a group that seemed to dislike the Yankees more than we did. One man in particular apparently held a specific disdain for the Yankees’ Reggie Jackson, yelling at every turn, even before the first pitch, “Fall down, Jackson!”
As the game – and the beers – went on, the man became increasingly thunderous, though his enunciation began to suffer, as he continued to insist that Jackson “fall down.” There were many beers and within the framework of one nine-inning game I believe we witnessed the four stages of what immoderate consumption of what a former colleague used to call “loudmouth soup” will do to you. The man was jovial and then slightly unruly before growing deadly quiet. Then he threw up.
Thank goodness it wasn’t a doubleheader.
