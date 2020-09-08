Lohmann: That time Lou Brock came looking for us

That was also the trip, if I’m remembering correctly, when we wandered over to the nearby University of Pennsylvania campus one evening and invited ourselves to a campus party, which proved to be one more campus party than I attended in four years at my own school.

Back in those days, a group of us tried to take a baseball road trip or two each summer to Philadelphia or Baltimore or, some years, both. This, of course, was the era between Washington teams, so we had to put some miles on the car to take in Major League Baseball. We weren’t Phillies fans and could take or leave the Orioles, but some of us were fans of teams that came to visit Philadelphia, particularly the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. We also were not opposed to driving to Baltimore for the sole purpose of rooting against certain teams, aka the almighty New York Yankees.

On one memorable weekend evening, we sat high on the third-base side of old Memorial Stadium. On the row behind us was a group that seemed to dislike the Yankees more than we did. One man in particular apparently held a specific disdain for the Yankees’ Reggie Jackson, yelling at every turn, even before the first pitch, “Fall down, Jackson!”