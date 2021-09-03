Lohmann: The healing effects of riding a pony at New Day Equine Therapy near Ashland

Well-trained horses are perfect in the role of therapy animals, Nachman said, as they help create a connection between themselves and the people in the saddle.

Thompson, who has ridden since she was a child and has known Nachman for 20 years, said the ponies (which, by definition, are small horses) in the program are “very careful of their passengers.”

They go slowly and take small steps,” Thompson said. ”They’re very good at what they do, and they’re very careful to pay attention to what’s going on.”

This is Thompson’s first involvement with a therapy program, and she’s been amazed by what she’s seen. One of the first participants was a young boy who had survived cancer but had been left with strength and balance issues that made it difficult for him to walk. But atop a pony, he “could hold himself up straight, and the pony could walk forward,” she said. “From the look on his face, you could tell he felt like he was walking.”

The program aims to help riders physically – core strength, balance, hands and legs — and also — as Nachman puts it — “the sort of spiritual side.” Learning a skill, such as riding a horse, can be nothing but good for the confidence of someone who has been through an ordeal of any kind.