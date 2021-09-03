Lohmann: The healing effects of riding a pony at New Day Equine Therapy near Ashland

Watching a pair of ponies in the riding ring carrying two young girls, reins in hand as well as a definite air of confidence, you’d never know one of the children was not terribly far removed from 2 ½ years of chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
And that’s the point.
Seven-year-old Ariana Rosemond was diagnosed with lymphoma shortly after her second birthday. It’s been a long road back to a normal life, and she’s traveled part of the way on the back of a pony. Ariana and her 9-year-old sister, Amaya, are students at New Day Equine Therapy, a program for cancer survivors and their families developed around the therapeutic benefits of horseback-riding.
“You see it over and over again: kids just love being around the horses,” said Sara Thompson, a member of the board of New Day Equine Therapy and a regular volunteer for the program, which operates at The Pines near Ashland. “It’s really relaxing and it’s a fun, happy place. It’s like they’re just a regular kid, and they’re here enjoying being on the horses. You can tell it makes a big difference.”
Ariana’s mother, Kelsey Mawyer, said her daughter was a little apprehensive at her first lesson about a year ago, but that was probably due more to the fact that there were a number of adults watching.
“Now she loves it,” Mawyer said. “She’s always loved animals.
“After they ride they take the horses back and take off the saddles, brush them, give them treats and clean their hooves. Then they get to walk them back to their stalls, but she doesn’t want any of the other horses to feel left out, so she’ll grab some hay and she’ll go to every horse’s stall and give them hay [and say], ‘Here’s a snack!’”
As an added bonus, it’s an activity the sisters can do together.
“It’s 30 to 45 minutes when they’re not fighting,” Mawyer said with a laugh. “They love going back [to the barn after their lesson] and taking care of the horses together. When I was younger, I used to take care of horses, so they love that they’re doing something I used to do.”
Veteran horseman Bruce Nachman founded New Day Equine Therapy, a nonprofit organization, after experiencing the loss of a family member to cancer. Witnessing the hurt disease inflicted on the family, he thought to himself, “What can I do?” and wondered how he might help others.
He “stumbled upon” – his words – horseback-riding as therapy, looked into it and became a certified instructor, and set up his program soon after.
“I feel like we’re making a difference here,” said Nachman, 63, who began taking riding lessons at age 7, competed in horse shows throughout his youth and while in college began riding professionally and teaching riders of all ages. “It’s bringing a little bit of joy to an entire family.”
Well-trained horses are perfect in the role of therapy animals, Nachman said, as they help create a connection between themselves and the people in the saddle.
Thompson, who has ridden since she was a child and has known Nachman for 20 years, said the ponies (which, by definition, are small horses) in the program are “very careful of their passengers.”
They go slowly and take small steps,” Thompson said. ”They’re very good at what they do, and they’re very careful to pay attention to what’s going on.”
This is Thompson’s first involvement with a therapy program, and she’s been amazed by what she’s seen. One of the first participants was a young boy who had survived cancer but had been left with strength and balance issues that made it difficult for him to walk. But atop a pony, he “could hold himself up straight, and the pony could walk forward,” she said. “From the look on his face, you could tell he felt like he was walking.”
The program aims to help riders physically – core strength, balance, hands and legs — and also — as Nachman puts it — “the sort of spiritual side.” Learning a skill, such as riding a horse, can be nothing but good for the confidence of someone who has been through an ordeal of any kind.
The program serves children and adult cancer survivors, though the majority since the program started in 2019 have been children (and their siblings). Many of the kids have come through Connor’s Heroes, a local nonprofit that helps families cope with childhood cancer and has partnered with New Day.
“Its equine therapy program fits perfectly into our mission to provide our families hope, guidance and support during their cancer journey by giving them the opportunity to escape from the realities of cancer treatment to enjoy and benefit from the restorative nature of horses,” wrote Erin Gardner, program director for Connor’s Heroes. “Our heroes and their siblings are able to rebuild their confidence through the physical aspects involved in the equine therapy experience and can experience great emotional healing through it as well.”
Elizabeth Yates’ 10-year-old daughter, Persephone, was recovering from treatment for a rare bone tumor when the opportunity arose last year through Connor’s Heroes for horseback-riding lessons at New Day. Persephone had undergone three surgeries, losing part of her left arm, and then went through chemotherapy, so learning to ride after such an intense period in her life has been a beneficial experience, her mother said.
Her two younger sisters — Serenity, 8, and Kalliope, 6 — come along and also ride.
“They absolutely love it,” said Yates, noting how they all have developed relationships with the ponies. “The girls bring apples for all of them. It’s very therapeutic, very cathartic.”
The girls enjoyed riding so much that when their allotted number of lessons ended, the family decided to continue.
“It’s hard to find things they can do together but individually as well,” Yates said.
New Day is in the middle of a capital campaign to raise money to replace an old shed row barn for its therapy horses, though most donations usually go toward scholarships for students, Nachman said.
“I’ve done this my whole life, and these lessons for these kids and adults … just priceless,” he said. “When they do it right, it’s a thrill. When they smile, you can’t beat it. It’s just crazy rewarding, and we’ve had a ton of fun doing it.”
