Lohmann: The pandemic temporarily closed the Positive Vibe Cafe, but its mission continued and expanded; Sunday music festival will help the restaurant reopen

“We realized that the future for food service for all of these young adults with disabilities is maybe not as promising as it was because of COVID and maybe even after [the food service industry] gets back going,” Larcen said. “It might be that restaurants might not take chances hiring people with disabilities as they would have two years ago as they’re just trying to survive now.”

So, the Positive Vibe partnered with Publix, across the street in The Shops at Stratford Hills, and with The Clothes Rack, the Junior League of Richmond’s thrift store across the parking lot from the restaurant, to provide students with behind-the-scenes tours of those businesses and an up-close experience of life on the job in the retail world.

The pandemic “kind of forced our hand into broadening our training into being more customer service and life skills than maybe the food skills that was our focus in the past,” Larcen said. “We all know the bad part of this COVID experience, but there have been some hidden advantages to it as well.”