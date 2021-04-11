Lohmann: The woman in the Geico 'Scoop! There it is!' commercial, Nicci Carr, grew up in Richmond

At Thomas Jefferson, Carr sang the national anthem before basketball games, which caught the attention of TJ guidance counselor Aubrey Fountain II who thought to himself: “This child has a beautiful voice.”

It was Fountain who encouraged Carr to apply to his alma mater, Saint Paul’s College, despite her reluctance to attend college at all. She was planning to return to New York after high school with a vague notion of “working at the Port Authority in the day and Broadway at night.” He told her she needed more of a plan than that. He helped her fill out the applications for St. Paul’s and for financial aid and put in contact with people he knew at the school.

“I don’t think she realized how smart and talented she was,” said Fountain, now retired from Richmond Public Schools after working for more than 50 years as a teacher and counselor. “This girl had a lot to offer, and I couldn’t see her wasting those talents she had.

“She was one of those that I had to kind of push.”

Turned out to be more than good advice, Carr said, and she keeps in touch with Fountain in appreciation, always making sure to contact him whenever “something big happens.” Carr calls him “Pops.”