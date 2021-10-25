Lohmann: They came late to painting, but in a new exhibition these artists show they are making the most of it

He also has come to love painting, a pastime he picked up after his first wife, Cay, died on the first day of 2014.

“After she passed away, I still had my engineering practice, but I needed more,” he said.

He has always been impressed by art and the artists who create on canvas, so not long after he lost Cay, Lewis went to an art show, where he was fascinated by paintings that had a metallic appearance. He asked an artist how she did it, and she replied that it was simply oil on canvas. He was moved to try it himself, but oil on canvas didn’t work for him, and he found watercolors “completely out of my realm.”

Then he got the idea to try aluminum foil. He bought heavy-duty Reynolds Wrap and went to work and, lest you think we’ve reached the happily-ever-after moment of our story, the switch to foil proved to be, in his words, “a disaster. I could not get the paint to stick on the aluminum.”

Further research, however, led Lewis to a product that serves as a base and surface preparation and worked perfectly on foil beneath acrylic paint. To provide support for the foil, he glues the foil on foam sheathing normally used as home insulation. By plucking out chunks of foam and pressing the foil into the crevices, he added texture, creating a sort of 3D effect that really grabbed him.