Lohmann: They came late to painting, but in a new exhibition these artists show they are making the most of it

Sometimes art finds people when they need it most.
Not just as something to admire, enjoy and draw inspiration from, but to do. Painting came like that to Vienna Cobb Anderson and Dick “Cookie” Lewis, who found comfort in their creativity at difficult times: for Anderson, during the isolation of COVID, and for Lewis in grief following the death of his wife of 53 years.
Painting is but the latest facet of their long, full lives — Anderson is 86, Lewis 83, and both Richmond-area residents have had interesting, fulfilling careers — and is bringing them great joy. Though their styles are quite different, Anderson's and Lewis' stories share a common thread, and now their work is sharing the spotlight in a new exhibition at Richmond Art Garage, which opened Friday and continues until the end of November.
The gallery opened last year in a repurposed (and spruced-up) garage on Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond’s North Side, the vision of a former colleague, Zachary Reid, who opened the place with his wife, Jennifer, after retiring from the newspaper business, wanting to showcase contemporary visual arts while specifically providing attention to “early career artists” — no matter their age.
Anderson and Lewis are “the kind of people who make me wish I was still writing newspaper stories,” Reid told me. “They’re interesting and fun to talk to.
“They have stories that make you feel good, especially in this weird, toxic age we're trudging through. I guess that speaks to the power of art, too: how it can help you escape the real world for a few minutes and get lost in something else.”
***
The art world has always been a familiar place for Anderson, who started in the theater. She was a stage actor for a time, having attended the Yale School of Drama and later studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She spent three seasons at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon after winning its Best Actress Award in a national competition in 1957.
Last year, she was honored by the Virginia Repertory Theatre with the Virginia Excellence in Theater Award for being the first woman to direct a professional state production in Virginia, having directed a pair of plays at Barksdale Theater in the 1960s.
She went into theology — a field that in reality is not so distant from the theater, she says — and became a pioneer for women in the ministry. She was a college and seminary professor at first and then became an ordained Episcopal priest when the church finally admitted women to the clergy in the 1970s.
She took up jewelry-making almost 20 years ago, and needlepoint has been another artistic focus. Then, before the pandemic hit, she enrolled in a class for beginners on painting with acrylic ready-to-pour paint. It was a revelation. She loved it. But then COVID shut down classes and other gatherings at Westminster Canterbury, where she lives.
But she kept at the painting just the same.
Anderson went to Michaels and stocked up on supplies. She previously had the stove in her apartment removed because she never used it — “I use the microwave and toaster oven,” she says — and the counter that replaced it helped transform her kitchen into a perfect studio.
Over the last year, she has done more than 500 paintings, an activity that along with her needlepoint work “really helped keep me sane during COVID,” particularly during the lockdown at Westminster Canterbury, where residents were largely confined to their homes to prevent the virus from spreading among a vulnerable population.
As Anderson produced painting after painting, she developed a distinct style using ready-to-pour acrylic paint.
“It’s the easiest thing in the world to do,” she said. “You don’t have to know how to draw or how to use a brush. It’s just a matter of pouring the paint on canvas and tilting the canvas or using a hair dryer to blow the paint around ... or you pour a line of paint and take a credit card or strip of plastic and pull it [through the paint] and it does weird things. It’s like being a child in the playpen, having fun and experimenting and seeing what’s going to happen.”
She added with a laugh: “All you’ve got to know is when to say stop, and if it pleases you, that’s just fine.”
She enjoys the “constant surprise and unpredictability” of the process and the sheer delight of the results.
“And for COVID,” she said, “that was a marvelous antidote.”
***
While Anderson’s paintings are generally small and might be described as “abstract” or “modern,” Lewis’ works are often fairly large — for his canvas, he uses aluminum foil, which he has bought in 500-foot-long rolls, but more about that later — and, by his own appraisal, is unmistakable when it comes to the subject matter.
"I’m not an impressionist," he said, noting at the same time that he’s not as good as artists whose talent for detail can make the viewer believe they’re looking at a photograph. On the other hand, he said, “when I paint a boat, you know it’s a boat.”
And he likes boats. And barns. And horses.
Lewis learned to draw as he studied to become an electrical engineer, though he says now it “wasn’t anything you’d call art.”
He enjoyed a long career as an electrical engineer. He’s still enjoying it in fact, though he’s scaled back from years ago. He explains that he doesn’t want to retire, since “I never worked a day in my life because I love what I do.”
He also has come to love painting, a pastime he picked up after his first wife, Cay, died on the first day of 2014.
“After she passed away, I still had my engineering practice, but I needed more,” he said.
He has always been impressed by art and the artists who create on canvas, so not long after he lost Cay, Lewis went to an art show, where he was fascinated by paintings that had a metallic appearance. He asked an artist how she did it, and she replied that it was simply oil on canvas. He was moved to try it himself, but oil on canvas didn’t work for him, and he found watercolors “completely out of my realm.”
Then he got the idea to try aluminum foil. He bought heavy-duty Reynolds Wrap and went to work and, lest you think we’ve reached the happily-ever-after moment of our story, the switch to foil proved to be, in his words, “a disaster. I could not get the paint to stick on the aluminum.”
Further research, however, led Lewis to a product that serves as a base and surface preparation and worked perfectly on foil beneath acrylic paint. To provide support for the foil, he glues the foil on foam sheathing normally used as home insulation. By plucking out chunks of foam and pressing the foil into the crevices, he added texture, creating a sort of 3D effect that really grabbed him.
“I started painting, and it was relaxing,” he said. “It was comforting. I enjoyed it.”
He ran into a bit of trouble trying to find foil wide enough for larger pieces, a problem he solved by finding a mill in Ohio that sells foil rolls 4 feet wide and 500 feet long. He’s on his second roll now.
He figures about 80 of his paintings are on display somewhere, a few of which he was commissioned to do. It amazes him that his painting has reached this point. The money is nice, he said, but the thrill is that somebody wants one of his paintings in the first place.
I asked Lewis — who picked up the nickname “Cookie” as a toddler because of his love of vanilla wafers and his reluctance to even part with the empty box — if he had a particular time of day when he liked to paint. He said not really, though sometimes it serves as a diversion if he gets hung up on an engineering project. He’ll punt and start painting. Otherwise, he just paints when the mood strikes him.
“Which,” he said, “is right often.”
