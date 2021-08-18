Lohmann: They've covered a lot of miles, but the Holey Soles keep rambling along

“We will walk most anywhere you can find a good trail,” said Tate, who is now 90. “Some folks like to walk in the woods, and others like to walk on hard surfaces. I try to vary it, so I can satisfy as many people as we can.”

Their “finish line” on most walking days is a beer at Fireside Pub at Covenant Woods.

Since they always walked outside, the pandemic slowed them down not a step. They kept walking, never missing a scheduled event.

In fact, in more than seven years, Tate has canceled only two walks, which he acknowledges might be considered a testament to his stubbornness.

“When we schedule a walk, I don’t care what the weather is, I’m going to go,” he said. “We walk in 99-degree weather, snow. I’m going to go, one way or another.”

Over the years, more than 50 people have been members of the group at one time or another, Tate said. On Tuesday at their most recent walk, 21 people — many of them wearing their signature red T-shirts — showed up at Enon United Methodist Church on Studley Road to chat about the Civil War’s Battle of Haw’s Shop and walk the area.

History is sometimes a part of the field trips, but laughter always is.