Lohmann: They've covered a lot of miles, but the Holey Soles keep rambling along

Bob Tate is an avid walker who has walked on trails all over America and in several foreign countries, but when he got to be 82, his wife told him for safety’s sake he probably shouldn’t walk alone any longer.
“She thought I needed to have someone walk with me,” Tate recalled.
Not wanting to quit walking or run afoul of his wife’s wishes, he found like-minded residents at Covenant Woods retirement community in Mechanicsville, and they started walking. Any self-respecting organized group needs a name, so they started thinking. Someone suggested “Old Soles,” but the “old” part rubbed Tate wrong (even though most of the Soles are in their 70s and 80s).
They wanted a word that indicated they walked a lot, and “Holey” was suggested. “Holey Soles.” Well-worn shoes. Get it?
“We claim that we’re a religious group that can’t spell,” Tate said with a laugh.
The “Soles” have been together for going on eight years now. They walk on the first and third (and fifth, if there is one) Tuesdays of each month, usually about 3 miles each time, and always “off campus.” They’ve walked the entire Virginia Capital Trail (in segments), the Buttermilk Trail in James River Park and Monument Avenue. They’ve ventured to Hollywood Cemetery, Petersburg National Battlefield, Pocahontas State Park, as well as Ashland, Williamsburg and James Madison’s Montpelier, among many other places.
“We will walk most anywhere you can find a good trail,” said Tate, who is now 90. “Some folks like to walk in the woods, and others like to walk on hard surfaces. I try to vary it, so I can satisfy as many people as we can.”
Their “finish line” on most walking days is a beer at Fireside Pub at Covenant Woods.
Since they always walked outside, the pandemic slowed them down not a step. They kept walking, never missing a scheduled event.
In fact, in more than seven years, Tate has canceled only two walks, which he acknowledges might be considered a testament to his stubbornness.
“When we schedule a walk, I don’t care what the weather is, I’m going to go,” he said. “We walk in 99-degree weather, snow. I’m going to go, one way or another.”
Over the years, more than 50 people have been members of the group at one time or another, Tate said. On Tuesday at their most recent walk, 21 people — many of them wearing their signature red T-shirts — showed up at Enon United Methodist Church on Studley Road to chat about the Civil War’s Battle of Haw’s Shop and walk the area.
History is sometimes a part of the field trips, but laughter always is.
“We talk a lot and tell jokes,” Tate said. It’s a great way to be out with your friends in the open air. To me, it means a lot to my life here at Covenant Woods.”
Herbert Vogel and his wife, Barbara, were regular members of the Holey Soles for several years until health problems curtailed their participation. They miss the camaraderie and also the exercise.
“It’s a great group,” Herb Vogel told me. “I think the key is it gets people out moving. A lot of people here have given up on that, so Bob gets them out, so that’s wonderful.”
Tate started walking seriously after retiring in 1996 following a 40-year career in the insurance business. One book in particular helped kick-start his new hobby: “America’s Greatest Walks: A Traveler’s Guide to 100 Scenic Adventures.”
“I decided when I retired I needed to walk all 100 of those,” he said. So, far he’s knocked out 98 of them. The only walks he’s missed are one in Puerto Rico and another near Aspen, Colo. He still has hopes of crossing at least one of them off the list.
“I just decided when I retired that you need goals in retirement just as you have goals in your business life,” he said. “Walking gave me something to look forward to and a feeling of accomplishment when I completed one” of the walks listed in the book.”
He’s walked in every county in Virginia and several other countries.
“I’ve been very blessed with good health,” he said. “My hips are barking at me a little bit — I think the warranty is about to wear out. I’ve put a lot of mileage on them.”
Tate has been widowed twice and he’s lost a daughter, so he knows loss and grief, but he also knows he has to keep moving.
He took inspiration from the late E. Bruce Heilman, the former University of Richmond president who rode his Harley across the country into his 90s. He heard Heilman say “age is just a number,” and he believes it, though he also thinks it’s time to start finding someone who might be willing to help with leadership of the Holey Soles.
Meantime, he shared a little secret: sometimes he does walk by himself, despite warnings from his wife about solo outings. “She passed away about two years ago, so she doesn’t know it,” Tate said.
He paused, before adding, “Well, she probably does know it.”
