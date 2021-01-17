Lohmann: This Richmonder was a pilot for the Royal Air Force during WWII, and his family is sharing his story

As a student at the University of Virginia, Smith learned to fly through the university’s Civilian Pilot Training Program. That he had reached that point of his life was something of a miracle considering the mishaps he had survived as a child: he was run over by one truck during a game of “kick the can” and crashed into another on his bike, and while away at camp he was even plowed over by a horse.

“How was I to know one should never walk in front of a horse at night?” he wrote.

Flying took precedent over his studies, and Smith left UVa to head for the sky. He flew missions for the RAF in North Africa, Italy and the North Sea. While other Americans with the RAF moved to the U.S. armed forces when opportunities arose, Smith elected to remain with the RAF because it had given him a chance.

Smith experienced his fair share of harrowing moments and close calls, as well as agonizing loss. His older brother Jimmie, serving with the U.S. Navy Air Corps, was shot down in the South Pacific, an episode Smith handled in his memoir with the same sort of matter-of-fact approach he exhibited in the rest of his story and one that particularly resonated with Preston Smith, whose son, Parke F. Smith II, a Marine, served three tours in Iraq. One of his father’s first thoughts after learning of his brother was to let his family know he was OK.