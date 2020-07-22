When Shavon and Andrew Peacock head out on their regular morning walks through their South Richmond neighborhood, they often head out carrying plastic bags, a five-gallon bucket and long-handled pick-up tools, better for retrieving beer cans and other debris along the roadside.
“So we don’t have to bend down as much,” Andrew said of the “reachers’ they acquired a while back, “and don’t have to handle the cigarette butts.”
Shavon acknowledges being a little obsessive about the cigarette butts – the filters are not biodegradable, and she hates to think about whatever toxins they contain washing into the river – so she goes after the butts with unapologetic abandon and keeps count. She picked up 185 on one particularly fruitful walk a summer or two ago.
The Peacocks are avid walkers and equally avid litter-collectors, having been at both a long while. Andrew checked back in his journal and found his first reference to picking up trash during their walkabouts in 2011. Picking up litter now and again is laudable, but nine years is dedicated commitment.
I learned of the Peacocks from their neighbor Leslie Smith, who had just seen them picking up trash near the river.
“I was struck, once again, by Shavon's and Andrew's faithfulness,” Smith said. “Their commitment to protecting our environment and doing so in such a small -- yet huge -- and personal way was inspiring to me. I thought, then, that it was important that other people, not just those in the neighborhood, know about them and what they were doing.”
The Peacocks’ personal mission to tidy up their neighborhood began simply enough. They walk almost every day, and increasingly they took note of the litter along the way. Here, in the retelling, Andrew uttered a noise that sounded a lot like “Argggh!” and carried a considerable amount of both frustration and motivation.
“I’d rather pick it up, then walk past it,” he said.
Then things got serious.
Back in the old days, before retirement – Andrew, 60, was a chemist for Tredegar Film Products; Shavon, 61, was a school psychologist for Henrico Public Schools -- they generally limited their trash pickup to Sundays, but now they’re out there doing the work with more frequency.
In the winter, when there are fewer people out and about to foul the environment, the Peacocks might gather the trash once or twice a week along their 3-to-4-mile stroll in the Riverside Drive area. In the summer, though, they collect other people’s garbage three or four times a week.
“Particularly down by the Post Pasture rocks where people go to enjoy themselves,” he said.
Said Shavon, “We just do our little part.”
On the bright side, they believe most people are pretty good stewards of the earth, as it seems most people “pack out” their trash. Otherwise, they said, there would be a lot more than they encounter.
Walks unencumbered by stopping to clean up garbage might take them 45 minutes to an hour (and Andrew will take along his camera and shoot pictures of osprey fishing in the river); on one of their trash days, the expedition can easily take twice as long, and there’s no time for photography. One walk might yield several bags of trash and recyclables, which they sort before disposing, as well as occasional interesting artifacts.
Like the time they found a handgun in a sock, next to a rock.
“If you want to get the police to your house in five minutes, call them up and say you’ve found a handgun,” Andrew said.
Turned out, the gun was rusty, and apparently had been in the elements for a while. The police simply took it away.
They’ve found car keys and mail and, one time, even a wallet.
“I think they may have driven off with it on top of their car,” Andrew said of the wallet, which had enough identifying information that they were able to return it to its owner.
One of their strangest day on the “job” came about five years ago. They ventured to the Huguenot Flatwater Park, beneath the Huguenot Bridge – a place they don’t typically walk – and noticed some beer cans in the ditch. It wasn’t until Andrew pulled on a pair of boots and waded into the overgrowth did he discover how many: over the course of the afternoon, he extracted about 1,000 empty beer cans – most of them, as a matter of fact, were oversized cans of Foster’s, the Australian brand -- from the ditch.
As he tossed the cans onto the roadside where he crushed them, passersby stopped to ask him what in the world he was doing. One man stopped and helped him crush the cans and take them to a nearby recycling bin.
Not exactly the most enjoyable way to spend an afternoon, but definitely pretty satisfying.
“When it’s clean,” Andrew said of the surroundings along their walks, “we enjoy it all the more.”
The Peacocks, who are active in the Sierra Club’s Falls of the James Group, have lived in the area for about 15 years, having moved from Indiana. They lived in Houston before that and before that in Florida, where they met.
“I’m from the northeast of England,” Andrew said. “I came over here intending to spend a year at Florida State doing research, and then I I met this young lady and things haven’t been the same since.”
The Peacocks hope their presence the roadsides might inspire others to do the same. In fact, they believe it already has. They’ve returned for trash they made mental notes to pick up later, only to find it gone when they get back to it.
Shavon added this thought:
“Not only do we want to inspire others to pick up trash, we want to inspire others to not litter in the first place. If people see a beautiful clean area, hopefully they will want to leave that area clean for others to enjoy as well.”
