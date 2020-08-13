Lohmann: Two Richmonders who left an impact on their communities died this month

They were both 92 when they died earlier this month, lifelong Richmonders who lived good, long lives, and made a difference in their community in very different ways.

I was glad to know them both.

You do this work as long as I have, you get to know a lot of people along the way, meaning as the years sail by you lose some, too. James M. Lumpkin and Carolyn Weiss Guertin, now among the latter, found themselves in stories of mine over the years.

***

Lumpkin was a retired Richmond circuit judge, but I knew of him mostly because he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He grew up in the same neighborhood as my dad, though he was a few years older, and went to the same school (John Marshall High). Over the years, whenever they saw each other downtown, they would exchange pleasantries and notes on the Cardinals.

My father died 34 years ago, but connecting with people he knew — Lumpkin among them — has helped me stay connected to him. The first and only time I went to see Lumpkin at his office at the John Marshall Courts Building in 1992, just before he retired, he growled at me as soon as I walked in.

“You didn’t bow,” he grumbled.