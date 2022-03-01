Lohmann: Ukrainian daughter watches as war is at her mother's doorstep again

Her mother, a child of World War II, carries a searing childhood memory: she is lying in a Ukrainian wheat field with her mom, hiding from German Nazis.

Now almost eight decades later, Olga Perfilieva tells me her mother, Maria, is having to do it all over again. Fearing for her life, Maria Perfilieva was forced to flee her home in Kyiv with a nephew and his family as Russian invaders closed in on Ukraine’s capital.

“I am living in some kind of a nightmare right now,” Olga Perfilieva said in a phone call from Boston when I spoke with her by phone on Monday evening.

Her mother, now 81, is safe for the moment, taking cover with extended family in the western part of Ukraine, though food, medicine and money are running short. Perfilieva also has relatives hunkered down in eastern cities under attack. She keeps up with all of them through frequent calls and messages – and, otherwise, frets and worries.

Olga Perfilieva, who grew up in Ukraine and came to the United States in 1994, formerly lived in Richmond. We met at a Starbucks in the Fan in 2015. Her parents were in town visiting, and she introduced me to her father, Vyacheslav, then 77, who as head of the department of passenger transportation in Ukraine’s ministry of public transportation had been tasked with coordinating the evacuation of villages closed to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which almost 29 years earlier had been the site of a catastrophic accident that released massive amounts of radioactive material.

When we first sat down, he wanted to make sure I knew that talking to me was the idea of his (very proud) daughter, who also was interpreting his Russian for me. He was happy to chat, but he surely wasn’t seeking publicity on vacation. Later, fully engaged in the conversation, he proceeded to take my notepad and draw diagrams so I could understand the geographical logistics of the operation, and I wound up writing a column.

We also talked about Russia’s annexation the year before of Crimea, a part of Ukraine that Russia laid claim to because of historical reasons, its move to take more of the eastern part of the country and the uneasy cease-fire that existed at the time.

“Russia’s been trying to grab more and more [land],” he said, before making an analogy an American could understand. “What if the British come back and say, ‘This is our land,’ or what if Russia comes and says, ‘We’re going to take Alaska back?’ Will you be fighting to get your land back?”

Olga Perfilieva, who works as a product design manager for a software company, moved to Boston in 2017. We’ve maintained contact through social media, where I saw last spring that her father died from complications of COVID-19. He and her mother contracted the virus before vaccines were available to them.

“They were really careful for over a year,” Perfilieva said of her parents. “They didn’t see a single relative. They didn’t hang out with neighbors.”

Which was a hardship considering the closeness of the community.

“The culture we have, we are really warm with our neighbors and treat them as family,” she said. “People come over for breakfast and dinner and the doors are basically always open. Sometimes literally. We just rely on each other a lot.”

Perfilieva returned to Ukraine for her father’s funeral, and arranged to have her mother come to the United States last fall for stops in Boston, of course, but also Richmond, where they have cousins.

As rumblings of a possible invasion grew stronger, Perfilieva encouraged her mother to leave Ukraine, but she was unconvinced anything would happen, and, beyond that, she did not want to leave her home. She is 81.

At first, she even resisted the idea of packing a bag of essentials – medications, warm clothes – and putting it next to the door, as her daughter had strongly suggested, just in case she had to leave in a hurry.

Finally, she did pack such a bag, and it came in handy, when the invasion began. When he could finally get through the traffic jams of people fleeing, the nephew fetched Perfilieva’s mother and took her to his family’s home on the outskirts of Kyiv.

“A big sigh of relief,” Perfilieva said. But it was short-lived.

It became clear they weren’t safe even in a free-standing home – her mother lives in a high-rise apartment building – so they retreated to the basement of a nearby cultural center that was serving as a bomb shelter.

The nephew thought they should head west, so they packed two cars and started driving, but along the way they received a text message warning them of paratroopers ahead, so they returned to Kyiv. “Scary and stressful” is the way Perfilieva said her cousin described it. He said they would make another attempt the next day using a different path.

“I was just sitting here lighting candles and praying to every god I can imagine,” she said. “At 3:40 a.m., they messaged me and said they were on the road.”

They made it safely to the home of extended family, where they are staying. Her mother is safe for the moment, but she misses her home, Perfilieva said. Even though she is with others, she is feeling loneliness, having lost her husband less than a year ago. Her only other child, Perfilieva’s brother, died in 2013.

“They don’t know what they’re going to do next,” she said, though they are reluctant to join the mass of Ukrainians headed for the border. For one reason, the lines are long –- people are spending days in their vehicles in bitter winter cold, waiting to cross – and for another, they do not wish to become refugees in another country and start their lives over.

“They’re just waiting,” she said.

Meantime, she has other family in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine where she was born and which has been particularly hard-hit by Russian attacks. Some are staying in their cellars, normally used for storing vegetables for the winter. They come up for respites above ground and then head back immediately at the sound of air-raid sirens. They keep the lights off at night and disable the geolocation services on their phones so Russians can’t monitor large gatherings of people.

One relative sent her a picture of a makeshift stove fashioned out of an old radiator and an old tin can, once used for herring in Soviet days and more recently as a receptacle for nails, that has become a cooking pot. Another relative sent photos of the Molotov cocktails they’ve made.

Other relatives live in a region of Ukraine taken over by the Russians in 2014 and which was subject to fighting and dying even before the current invasion. They had to send their children to another part of the country, and they’ve been able to see them on a very limited basis in the last eight years. She learned Monday that her best friend’s 61-year-old brother in Kyiv had joined the Ukrainian Army.

Perfilieva used the words “scary” and “awful” several times during our interview.

Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union, Perfilieva said her upbringing was filled with stories of war from what her parents, grandparents and others of their generation had experienced. Her maternal grandfather was a prisoner of war in a Nazi concentration camp and did not see his daughter -- Perfilieva’s mother – until she was 7 years old; her paternal grandfather, a train engineer, was killed in a bombing at the outset of WWII.

“My mom, up until this day, would not leave a single crumb on her plate, or if a crumb falls on the table she will still eat it,” Perfilieva said. “Every time, I’m like, ‘Mom, why are you doing this? There’s plenty of food.’”

Her mother’s response was a reminder of her experience growing up: “Olga, we had nothing to eat, so you would eat every crumb, too.”

Now, they wait and watch and hope.

“All they want is a return to normal life,” Perfilieva said of her family and friends.

They want to go back to their jobs. They want their children to return to school. They want go home – but they worry what their homes will look like when they go back and if they and their lives can ever be rebuilt.

“I've been trying to stay in touch with everyone I know in Ukraine, every day,” Perfilieva wrote in a follow-up email Tuesday morning. “Yesterday I created a list of people in Ukraine to contact every day. To give my support to each group of my family and friends. People are starting to run out of money and food. Yesterday I figured out how to quickly send money to those in need, as long as they are safe to run outside to buy anything available food-wise.”

Prior to the invasion, she had been preparing a box of goodies to ship to family in Ukraine, which is something she typically sends once or twice a year: jars of crunchy peanut butter, corn chips, whole grain pasta, vitamins and other things they can’t easily find there.

“Now I've been looking at the half packed box,” she wrote, “and unsure if I will ever be able to ship it there.”