Lohmann: VCU Health has its own orchestra, and after a long break battling COVID, they're back making music

The value of the relationship between music and medicine — or even music as medicine — is on full display with the orchestra, and it’s not just about those listening. In addition to the benefits that research has found music has on the human brain, simply playing in the orchestra can be a great stress reliever for someone in a high-pressure job, Erichsen said.

“I have medical people who are coming right off the units, so stressed out,” she said. “They come and play in scrubs and say, ‘Oh, my God, I just so needed this today. I had such a difficult day.’”

Titles don’t go far in the orchestra. Department chairs sit next to students, doctors beside nurses. There are only first names.

“We’re all musicians when we’re together, and it’s all about having fun,” Erichsen said. “I think that’s what makes our group different. Just the camaraderie we have.”

A return of that creative outlet and the musical fellowship is most welcome, particularly now, for those who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

“I get emails from them about how much they need the music and how much they miss it,” Erichsen said.