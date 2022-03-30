Lohmann: Retired VCU prof creates illustrations from popular songs as pandemic project

On the day John Prine died, Robert Meganck thought he’d lost a friend.

The gut-punch of grief belies the fact Meganck never actually never met Prine, but he sure felt like he knew him – or as much as anyone could know someone from seeing them in concert a few times and listening to their music forever. A designer and illustrator who taught at VCU’s School of the Arts for 40 years, Meganck used to have what he called “John Prine Fridays” when he was still teaching, playing John Prine music on Friday afternoons.

“The last songs you listen to on Friday are the songs you’re going to be singing all weekend long,” he explained. “Man, there’s nobody I’d rather be singing than John.”

So, when Prine died in 2020, Meganck “felt a real kind of loss. It was like, what do I do? It’s so sad.”

He called a few friends, talked about some Prine moments they shared. He phoned his sister: “Remember when we drove 100 miles to see John Prine in that coffeehouse?”

Like a lot of us, Meganck sought consolation in Prine’s music, which was all over the airwaves, as were tributes and memories from other artists. Unlike a lot of us, Meganck came up with an idea for his own tribute: “I’m going to draw one of his songs.”

Meganck, 74, a professor emeritus of illustration, graphic design, color theory and digital imaging, chose “Hello in There,” a moving song about loneliness and growing old. He “drew” the song on his iPad with a digital pen, trying to put in visual form what he was feeling about the song.

This little diversion was not out of character for Magenck. Even when he was teaching, he used to paint every weekend “just to keep busy,” he recalled. Art is just what he did. All the time.

“As I used to tell my students, you don’t do this thing because some external force is telling you to do it, it’s because there’s some internal force telling you you have to do this,” he said. “Doing it is what I’ve done most of my life.”

So, he drew the Prine song, shared it with family and friends to positive response, and thought, “Well, that was kind of fun.”

The other thing was the timing of all of this: Prine died in April 2020, from complications of COVID-19, when we were in the first weeks of the pandemic. Meganck, who had retired in 2018, was just beginning a period of being “stuck at home.” His plans for illustrating children’s books had been disrupted, so the sudden burst of inspiration, though born in sadness, was not unwelcome.

Later, he was working in the yard, listening to music, and a Leonard Cohen song came on.

“Oh,” thought Meganck, “I have an idea for this song.”

So, he drew “Ballad of the Absent Mare,” shared that with family and friends through social media, and thought as long as he was at it he should do the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and The Who and …

“It just kept going,” said Meganck, who started sharing the illustrations publicly on his “Robert Meganck Illustration” Facebook page.

Every Wednesday, he would post his illustration of a new song, each of which included, in some form, the lyrics that inspired his work.

“It kind of helped me through” the early part of the pandemic – and beyond, he said.

He’s created illustrations of four Prine songs – and songs from many other artists: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Arlo Guthrie, Santana, Adele, Brandi Carlile. He’s even taken a few requests and made some for special occasions, such as his 49th wedding anniversary with wife Candice in December 2021 when he drew an illustration for Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” which, he said, was “our song.”

He’s created more than 100 illustrations, and he’s still going.

Someone asked if he was going to run out of songs at some point. He laughed. Not likely.

“I could do this the rest of my life and not finish John Prine,” he said, much less all of the other artists and music he enjoys.

His “In the Pines” illustration about a song performed by folk and blues singer Lead Belly was recognized for excellence by American Illustration and is included in its annual collection of the year’s best illustrations. He also was recently notified that his “Black Dog,” inspired by the Led Zeppelin song, was among the winners of Communication Art Magazine’s 63rd annual illustration competition.

You can view his “See What I Hear” series of illustrations at Saatchiart.com. He sells a limited-edition prints of each in two sizes: one roughly the size of vinyl LP albums, the other the size of 45 singles.

Meganck determined he would draw one every week “until something else comes along or I get tired of it.”

“And I’m not tired of it,” he said.