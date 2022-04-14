Lohmann: Wanting to 'do something,' Hanover church holds Ukrainian dinner to support Ukraine

A group of friends from New Hanover Presbyterian Church sat around for about a month, watching the awful news coming out of Ukraine and talking about, well, how awful it was.

“Then, we were like, ‘Why are we sitting here? Why aren’t we doing something?’” said Katrina VanHuss. “Then Jeff Sigmon finally said, ‘We’ve got to do something,’ and then it was like the floodgates opened. We’re like, all right, let’s do this.”

They decided to host a Ukrainian dinner to raise money for groups helping Ukrainians: World Central Kitchen and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.

VanHuss is a professional fundraiser in the nonprofit world, so she handled that aspect of it as well as the overall project management, while Sigmon’s wife, Tracey, took on the – as VanHuss put it – “I’ll-figure-out-how-to-cook-Ukrainian-food part of it.”

And they pulled it off.

Last Saturday at the Hanover County church, organizers hosted what they described as a “celebratory Ukrainian feast,” featuring not only traditional Ukrainian food – cabbage rolls, among other things – but also Ukrainian music and speakers who grew up in Ukraine. About 150 people showed up. The church set a goal of raising $5,000 and wound up raising more than twice that and with the church planning add another $2,000, the total is over $12,000. (Readers can still contribute by going to the following link and noting “For Ukraine.”

“Everything came together beautifully,” VanHuss said.

The event also featured invited guests with Ukrainian backgrounds, including Mila Demchyk Savage, who was born in Kyiv, lives in Powhatan (“with three kids, a garden and two chickens”) and was featured in an earlier Times-Dispatch story.

“It was just a pure success, from A to Z,” she said of the event in a phone interview Thursday.

She and her husband, Troy, spoke to the group and recounted briefly how the recent Russian invasion is simply the latest in a long, long line of atrocities against Ukrainians.

“Putin is Putin,” she said, “but the Russian army and Russian soldiers have been doing it for centuries. I’m glad the world finally understands.”

In 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea, Savage launched a foundation -- Americans in Ukraine Foundation – to, among other things, strengthen trust and connections between Americans and Ukrainians. The ongoing war has led the nonprofit organization to change its focus temporarily to helping with the Ukrainian military with clothing and gear. Savage works as a financial analyst for the University of Virginia, teaches part-time at New England College and is a Ph.D. candidate at Old Dominion University.

“Every Ukrainian appreciates the support,” she said.

***

The evening happened because of numerous volunteers, some from the church, others who were simply friends of friends.

Doing “something” at New Hanover is not unusual. At the end of last year, the church did a blanket drive for Afghan refugees, filling a box truck with blankets. The church also has a deep connection with CARITAS, a nonprofit that serves the homeless population, by providing shelter during the Christmas holidays.

“Our church is kind of odd in this way,” VanHuss said. “We eschew Bible-thumping for actually doing something. We feel like that’s the best way to witness.”

Bearing witness doesn’t often mean learning about Ukrainian cuisine, but that’s what Tracey Sigmon volunteered to do. A trained dietician, she knows her way around the kitchen – her father-in-law Hob Sigmon says, “Tracey could make a leather boot taste good” – she’s long been involved with cooking church dinners for large groups.

She wasn’t really familiar with Ukrainian fare, but she did some research on the Internet, discovered the daughter of a neighbor had a Ukrainian cookbook, experimented with some of the dishes at home (testing them on her husband), did the math to expand the quantity of the recipes and enlisted friends to work in the kitchen.

“And off we go!” she said with a laugh.

A few Ukrainian dishes she considered proved to be too labor intensive and not suitable for serving 150 people in a church hall, but she wound up with a full menu, which included the aforementioned holubtsi (stuffed cabbage rolls), chicken Kyiv, pampushky (Ukrainian garlic bread), sochniki (sweet cheese cookies) kolaches (tiny fruit-filled pastries), stewed green beans in tomato sauce, strawberry cake and … mashed potatoes.

“I bet everybody eats mashed potatoes at one point or other, right?” she said.

New Hanover, a congregation of 68 people, is “taking a breath” and planning “our next do-gooder gig,” VanHuss said.

“We sort of see ourselves as an organizing force for good in Hanover County,” she said. “What I’ve found is a lot of people want to do good, but they just don’t know how to do it, so we give them that outlet.”