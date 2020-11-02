Lohmann: When the pandemic capsized his plans, Glen Allen man set out to visit every state park this year-- and did

Witt, who turned 70 in September near the end of his tour of the parks, is scheduled to pick up his final Trail Quest pin, as well as a badge and certificate, on Friday at Westmoreland State Park, which is one of his favorites and also where this whole thing started.

He and wife, Judy, who live in Glen Allen, went to Westmoreland — where he has fond memories of camping with his son many years ago — on Jan. 1 to participate in the state parks’ annual First Day Hike. While she was online researching information about the First Day Hike program, she noticed a reference to Trail Quest. He kept it in the back of his mind.

Hoping to get in a little camping over the summer, Witt had an idea of maybe taking some trips into Kentucky or Tennessee or even along the Natchez Trace Parkway, a historic forest trail that runs between Nashville, Tenn., and Natchez, Miss.

Come spring, though, the coronoavirus pandemic put a crimp in a lot of travel plans, including Witt’s. A long, out-of-state trip probably wasn’t going to work, but maybe he could do something closer to home. That’s when he remembered Trail Quest.