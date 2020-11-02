Lohmann: When the pandemic capsized his plans, Glen Allen man set out to visit every state park this year-- and did

Danny Witt didn’t come into 2020 thinking he would try to visit every state park in Virginia before the end of the year, but once the pandemic scuttled his more far-reaching travel plans, he thought, “Why not?”
He had the time (he’s retired), the interest (he enjoys camping) and a map.
In a year that has been (pick your own derogatory adjective) in almost every way, Witt found a path — more like a series of road trips — to personal achievement, doing something few others have done: visiting each of the state’s 39 parks, including Breaks Interstate Park, in the same calendar year.
Through its Trail Quest program, Virginia State Parks rewards visitors with pins after visits to five, 10, 20 and all of the parks, but there are no time restrictions on when those visits can occur.
Though it’s rare for someone to visit all of the parks in a single year, the agency is aware of several visitors, including Witt, who have accomplished the feat in 2020, a year unlike any other.
“For many citizens of the commonwealth, Virginia State Parks have been critical to maintaining physical and mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Melissa Baker, director of state parks. “Parks have provided opportunities for people to safely get away from home and engage in recreational activities while maintaining social distance. We are so thrilled that Mr. Witt was able to visit each and every Virginia State Park this year.”
Witt, who turned 70 in September near the end of his tour of the parks, is scheduled to pick up his final Trail Quest pin, as well as a badge and certificate, on Friday at Westmoreland State Park, which is one of his favorites and also where this whole thing started.
He and wife, Judy, who live in Glen Allen, went to Westmoreland — where he has fond memories of camping with his son many years ago — on Jan. 1 to participate in the state parks’ annual First Day Hike. While she was online researching information about the First Day Hike program, she noticed a reference to Trail Quest. He kept it in the back of his mind.
Hoping to get in a little camping over the summer, Witt had an idea of maybe taking some trips into Kentucky or Tennessee or even along the Natchez Trace Parkway, a historic forest trail that runs between Nashville, Tenn., and Natchez, Miss.
Come spring, though, the coronoavirus pandemic put a crimp in a lot of travel plans, including Witt’s. A long, out-of-state trip probably wasn’t going to work, but maybe he could do something closer to home. That’s when he remembered Trail Quest.
In April, he visited three nearby parks — Lake Anna, Pocahontas and Powhatan — on day trips and then, when campgrounds began opening again, started venturing farther afield on overnight trips. His approach was to camp in one park and visit other parks in the vicinity, some of which didn’t have campgrounds.
In all, he made 16 trips. His longest trip lasted a week and included visits to seven parks, starting with Claytor Lake and winding up in the far southwest corner of Virginia, at Breaks Interstate Park, which straddles the Virginia-Kentucky line in the Jefferson National Forest, and Wilderness Road State Park.
Because Wilderness Road doesn’t have a campground, he camped a couple of nights just down the road at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, where Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee converge.
He camped, hiked or fished in every park, he said.
The last park he needed to complete his quest was False Cape State Park, south of the Virginia Beach boardwalk between Back Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The park is accessible only by foot, beach transporter, boat or bike — so he borrowed his granddaughter’s bicycle for his visit in early October and rode through the park.
Judy accompanied him on two trips — the First Day Hike in Westmoreland and an overnight visit to Fairy Stone State Park when they stayed in a log cabin — but otherwise he traveled alone.
“She’s not a camper,” he said.
He is, though.
“I enjoy being outdoors, which is funny because I don’t spend that much time outdoors when at home,” he said. “I enjoy the forest sounds at night and especially the owls, which I haven’t heard a lot until this year. It also involves some fishing which I also enjoy. I camped with my parents starting at age 6, and camped up until early ’80s with my son. Then I stopped until 5 years ago, when I started back.”
He started out his state park tour tent camping, but for the sake of saving time on one-night setups, he transformed the back of his Subaru into a makeshift camper with wooden boards, a foam pad and his sleeping bag.
His favorites?
There were many, for different reasons.
For sheer beauty, none was better than Grayson Highlands in Southwest Virginia.
He was fascinated by Natural Tunnel, which trains still travel through, and Kiptopeke, on the southern tip of the Eastern Shore, where a ghost fleet of concrete ships serves as a breakwater near where the old Chesapeake Bay ferry terminal used to be. (Kiptopeke was where he experienced some of the more interesting weather he encountered during his tour, with 25 mph winds buffeting his tent and spinning the lantern hanging above his head.)
The campsites along the river at New River Trail State Park were beautiful, he said, and already have him thinking about 2021.
“New River Trail is on my list of places to revisit and camp next year,” he said.
