Lohmann: Where is Tommie Cole - the medic and Richmonder once featured on the cover of Life magazine?

“I just started thinking, ‘Where is this guy?’” said Mountcastle, who noted the war memorial’s livestream programs have a fairly extensive reach around the country so he’s hoping it might turn up something about Cole. “Did he come back to Virginia? What happened?”

It is among the most evocative images from the war, a young, wounded medic who refused to be evacuated, continuing to do his job, seemingly reaching toward a photographer he likely couldn’t even see.

“You hear so many vets tell these stories about guys who just served selflessly … just doing their jobs, doing what they were there to do, and he is clearly one of those guys. I think that’s why my dad kept the magazine cover. It speaks to him in some way.”

***

In 2000, former Times-Dispatch columnist Mark Holmberg went searching for Cole. He didn’t find him, but he found some of his story.

According to a story from the 1960s in the newspaper archive, Cole was “left with the Richmond welfare department by his parents when he was 4 or 5 years old and lived with several families in the Richmond area.” The earlier story mentioned one of those families — Sidney and Vera Skinner — but Holmberg was unable to find them.