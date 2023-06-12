Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As he winds down his wide-ranging career in medicine, Dr. Bob Newman has some thoughts about health care in the United States.

The diagnosis is not particularly good, though he has a prescription to address some of the things that are ailing American health care.

Now semi-retired, Newman, 70, has spent 40 years in primary care medicine, practicing in the military, a small town and academic settings. He has seen enough to realize the U.S. health care system can be confusing, expensive and impersonal, as well as too-often focused on the wrong things, such as unnecessary testing and misguided end-of-life care.

In addition, too many Americans do not have access to health care at all, which Newman describes as “an embarrassment.”

Newman feels so strongly about this that he has written a book — which he is giving away. “Patient’s Compass: How To Chart the Waters of the Modern American Health Care System” is available to read online at yourpatientcompass.com

“The sad irony of U.S. health care is that some people get too much medical care,” he writes, “and others get too little.”

Newman has been disillusioned by the problems he has witnessed and so have “many of my colleagues,” he said, leading to “an epidemic of burn-out among physicians, particularly primary care doctors who are the first point of contact for patients,” he writes in the book’s preface. “This is a major threat to our health care system that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reform of the system is badly needed.”

The book is tended “to educate people … but it’s obviously an unabashed plug for primary care and how that should be done right, and unfortunately a lot of times it’s not done right,” said Newman, in a phone call from his home in Virginia Beach.

He does not think a “radical reinvention” is required, but he believes a good start would be a shift of emphasis toward primary care medicine, which receives a relatively small piece of the financial pie.

“The practice that I think would be a model for the country is what we had in White Stone,” he said.

Newman was alluding to White Stone Family Practice on the Northern Neck. His employment there is, in fact, the reason we first met.

For 15 years, he practiced with Dr. David Nichols, who became known, not only for founding White Stone Family Practice, but for his work on Tangier Island.

Soon after starting the practice in 1979, Nichols, who was also a pilot, began flying to Tangier once a week to attend to the medical needs of the islanders, who were without a resident physician. Tangier evolved into a regular part of the White Stone practice, and members of the staff — including Newman, who Nichols hired in 1986 — took turns flying to the island on Thursdays.

Years later, I wrote several articles and ultimately a book about Nichols and his devotion to Tangier. The book, “Dr Coptr: The Flying Physician Who Kept His Promise To Tangier Island,” was published in 2018, eight years after Nichols’ death.

While researching “Dr Coptr,” — which, by the way, was the license plate on Nichols’ car — I interviewed Newman, who had left White Stone in 2002 for a job in North Carolina.

Tangier represented a somewhat unusual part of the practice, but it was the way Nichols and Newman and the rest of the staff went about their business with patients in those days that made Newman think they were on to something.

Newman said theirs was a “cradle-to-grave” practice, providing “the full spectrum” of family medicine. They delivered babies in the early days (before malpractice insurance premiums became unaffordable), and they performed X-rays, lab work and numerous procedures on-site. They took care of their patients in hospitals as well as in their busy outpatient practice, and even made house calls, often to provide end-of-life care for the dying. They did not have to adhere to some prescribed, corporate-set amount of minutes per patient. In other words, they came to truly know their patients.

“We were what I would consider typical country doctors,” Newman told me when I interviewed him for my book.

He described it as “patient-centered care,” an approach, defined in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2017, in which “patients are partners with their health care providers, and providers treat patients not only from a clinical perspective, but also from an emotional, mental, spiritual, social, and financial perspective.”

Such an approach leans heavily on primary care providers. But these providers are hard-pressed to deliver such care in practices increasingly run by large corporations that are more driven by the bottom line. Though primary care doctors are a “backbone” of health care, Newman says, they tend to be under-valued and under-compensated in a system that prizes medical specialists.

The United States spends more than $4 trillion a year on health care, but, according to the Primary Care Collaborative, only 5-7% goes to primary care. Newman said data shows that states that spend a higher percentage on primary care tend to have lower total health costs and better health outcomes

In general, the United States does not seem to get the same bang for its buck that other nations do, Newman notes. According to a 2021 study of 11 high-income countries including Norway, Netherlands and Australia by The Commonwealth Fund, the United States ranks last in an analysis of performance measures, despite spending far more of its gross domestic product on health care.

A graduate of University of Virginia Medical School, Newman was a physician in the Navy before joining the White Stone practice. Since leaving White Stone, he has been teaching family medicine for the last two decades.

First, he went to the Family Medicine Center at East Carolina University, where he was vice chair of clinical services for the ECU Department of Family Medicine, which was a “clinic of last resort” for the uninsured, treating “some of the sickest of the sick,” he said. Later, he returned to Virginia to teach and practice at the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, where he was vice chair for clinical services in the department of family and community medicine and where he still teaches part-time.

He says any reform of the health care system would do well to marry “our public health care system with our primary care system,” as Costa Rica has done. Overall, he said, the U.S. health care system should provide care to all, as the military does for its service members. Everyone should have a “primary care medical home,” and such a medical home must be funded adequately so it can perform its many functions.

“The result would be better health outcomes for our population at much less expense,” Newman writes.

In his book, Newman goes into greater detail about these complicated issues, relates anecdotes from his years of practice and offers advice for navigating the health care system. If you would like to know more, you should check out his website, where you can read his book and check out newspaper op-eds he has written over the years.

