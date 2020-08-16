Lohmann: With time on their hands, volunteers take up the mission of transforming once-overgrown South Richmond park into 'beautiful space'

How have you spent the pandemic?
Diane Moxley has been digging in dirt — and planting plants and hauling rocks (tons, it’s been estimated) and helping change the face of South Richmond’s Bellemeade Park.
“It’s been a lifesaver for me,” Moxley said of her work at the park during these days of social distancing. “If I had had to be in the house, I’d have gone crazy. Out there, there’s so much space you don’t have to worry about running into people.”
Moxley, a certified Virginia master naturalist (and member of the Riverine Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists) and a retired dental hygienist, is part of a loosely knit team of volunteers who have been caught up in the mission and charm of Bob Argabright, a retired corporative executive who has devoted the past 16 years to children at the adjacent school, Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary, and the surrounding community at large.
Known to everyone as “Mr. Bob,” Argabright is, as Moxley put it, “truly like everybody’s grandfather.”
“It’s the kind of thing,” she said, “where he looks at you and says, ‘Do you possibly know anybody?’ or ‘Do you think maybe ...?’ There’s never any pressure. You think, ‘What a sweet man. I’d just like to help him.’ That’s his secret. He’s just so easy to work with. And he knows everybody. He’s a networker like I’ve never seen. You never have to ask for something more than once.”
Moxley was recruited by Argabright to help him develop a “pollinator garden.” She took a look and decided it would be even better to make a combination “pollinator/rain garden,” so she enlisted her friend and fellow gardener, Pat Stith — who “likes to dig in the dirt, too,” Moxley says — and they set to work, designing and installing the garden.
They’ve planted scores of flowers — cardinal flowers, milkweed, American beautyberry and spicebush — for attracting birds and butterflies, as well as moved chunks of concrete sidewalk and a truckload of river rock, one 5-gallon bucket at a time. The catchment for collecting rainwater was dug out of packed clay by Argabright and his trusty shovel.
“We loved every minute of it,” Moxley says, except for occasionally the heat in July.
As involved as it has been, Moxley and Stith’s work is but one part of what Argabright and his Friends of Bellemeade Park have been doing for the past decade in transforming the once-overgrown, 6-acre green space into an “outdoor learning campus” for the school and a gathering place for the community. Before that, the property was largely utilized as a football field for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
The new school opened in 2013, designed around the theme of “watershed,” including the notion of developing a sense of community around Albro Creek, which flows through the park into Goodes Creek and then on to the nearby James River.
Over the years, the Friends group — along with groups such as the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Sierra Club Falls of the James Group, Groundwork RVA and the city’s parks and recreation department (too many groups are involved to mention all of them) — have helped develop the property: removing invasive vegetation, planting trees, cutting new trails for walking and bicycling (and even establishing a bicycle repair shop) as well as putting in a wildflower garden, a geological display of boulders and a memorial garden for children who have lost family members to drugs or violence. There are 19 Eagle Scout projects scattered about the property. Beehives went in a few weeks ago.
Besides Moxley and Stith, Argabright has gotten recent help from volunteers like Mark Bennett (a tree man), Steve Werner (a retired geologist) and Darren Prince (quarry manager) lending their time and expertise, along with members of the congregation from West End Assembly of God and high school students from around the city. Argabright also has secured funding through grants and donations.
“The work that Bob Argabright and the volunteers have done at Bellemeade Park is tremendous,” said 6th District Councilwoman Ellen F. Robertson, whose district includes the park. “It’s not every day that you transform a piece of land like this into the beautiful space that it is now — especially for an area that was sorely lacking public green space.
“There was a big need for the park. Bob saw the need and stepped up to the plate to meet the need. When communities and government collaborate, amazing things can happen.”
Argabright, 78, is at the park pretty much seven days a week, particularly since the pandemic took hold.
“It’s given me a place to go every day and not be worried about COVID,” he said. “During this pandemic, I’ve got nothing else to do.”
More than that, though, the ongoing project has allowed him to focus on this slice of Richmond that has had his attention since 2004 when he started volunteering as a tutor at the old Oak Grove-Bellemeade school that draws students from the surrounding low-income neighborhood that includes Hillside Court, a public housing community.
A couple of years in, the retired executive for Chesapeake Corp. began to look at his volunteering as a “ministry” — something more than a mere retirement activity such as hunting and fishing or playing golf — and his involvement went to a whole other level.
“The more I saw, the more I felt compelled,” he said. “It’s a way to live my faith.”
He began to view the situation in these terms: Children are where they are by no doing of their own. “Life would be totally different” if children in Oak Grove-Bellemeade swapped places with kids in the upscale West End, he said, “and how fair is that?”
So he has been working to tap into the possibilities he sees in the children in Oak Grove-Bellemeade, whether it be through one-on-one mentoring and summer camp opportunities, field trips to expose them to the wider world or bringing the world to them through dozens of volunteers.
“These kids have got all the potential in the world,” Argabright said, “but somebody’s got to work with them and give them a goal to shoot for.”
The concept of Bellemeade Park as an outdoor learning campus is another piece of that effort. He’s just eager for the kids to get back to school and the community to visit and appreciate this new park in the making, or, as he put it, “It’s just a piece of land if nobody’s enjoying it.”
It was late afternoon as we wrapped up our phone conversation. Knowing how much time he spends at the park, I asked if he was at the park right then. “I am,” he said.
“I’m sitting here looking at the trees,” he said. “There’s a light breeze. It’s nice to be down here. The lighting is beautiful. It’s the place to be.”
