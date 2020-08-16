Lohmann: With time on their hands, volunteers take up the mission of transforming once-overgrown South Richmond park into 'beautiful space'

“There was a big need for the park. Bob saw the need and stepped up to the plate to meet the need. When communities and government collaborate, amazing things can happen.”

Argabright, 78, is at the park pretty much seven days a week, particularly since the pandemic took hold.

“It’s given me a place to go every day and not be worried about COVID,” he said. “During this pandemic, I’ve got nothing else to do.”

More than that, though, the ongoing project has allowed him to focus on this slice of Richmond that has had his attention since 2004 when he started volunteering as a tutor at the old Oak Grove-Bellemeade school that draws students from the surrounding low-income neighborhood that includes Hillside Court, a public housing community.

A couple of years in, the retired executive for Chesapeake Corp. began to look at his volunteering as a “ministry” — something more than a mere retirement activity such as hunting and fishing or playing golf — and his involvement went to a whole other level.

“The more I saw, the more I felt compelled,” he said. “It’s a way to live my faith.”