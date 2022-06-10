Lohmann: WWII Army nurse, awarded Bronze Star, who died at 100, laid to rest at Seven Pines

Mary Ruth Pardue’s final wish was to come home to Virginia.

And, on Friday, beneath a brilliant blue sky, she received a well-deserved hero’s welcome at Seven Pines National Cemetery with military honors.

1st Lt. Pardue was a World War II Army nurse who was awarded a Bronze Star for her heroism at a field hospital in Italy that came under enemy shelling in November 1944. Through it all, she did her job, continuing to treat wounded soldiers.

According to the Bronze Star citation:

“After fragments from an exploding shell penetrated the tent and instantly killed a patient, [then] Second Lieutenant Pardue went from patient to patient, caring for them in a calm and reassuring manner to maintain control and order during the entire shelling. Never relaxing her efforts and courage, she remained on duty the remainder of the night to care for her patients. Her heroism and devotion to duty exemplify the high traditions of the Army Nurse Corps.”

Pardue died in July 2019, 10 days after her 100th birthday, in Duluth, Minn. Her roots were Virginian, but she had lived most of her life elsewhere and yet her desire was for her ashes to be buried in Sandston at Seven Pines, a cemetery for members of the armed forces, with her father and brother.

Her family had intended to fulfill her wish and hold a ceremony at Seven Pines in 2020 before COVID-19 derailed their plans. After Friday’s ceremony was set up, a positive COVID test and complicated work schedules conspired to prevent her family from attending.

Temple Ancarrow, commander of Sandston’s American Legion Post 242, was alerted early in the week about the ceremony and asked if he could provide a chaplain, a bugler and arrange for a few people to attend so that Pardue wasn’t sent off without any fanfare at all.

An honor guard, made up of Henrico police, fire and sheriff’s department members presented the colors, Randy Abernathy, director of the Henrico Concert Band who served in the Marines, played taps, and Fort Lee sent representatives. More than 100 people, many of them members of American Legion posts across the Richmond area, gathered for the ceremony.

Ancarrow was gratified by the turnout.

“This doesn’t happen every day, to be able to honor somebody like this,” Ancarrow said. “She deserves it.”

After the playing of Taps, an American flag was carefully folded into a tri-cornered shape and set aside to be sent to Pardue’s only child, her daughter, Dr. Lisa Abrahams — who wiped away tears as she watched the ceremony from Fargo, N.D., via FaceTime on my iPhone.

“That was the most beautiful ceremony!” Abrahams told me later. ”[Her mother] would have loved it.

“It was so wonderful to be able to see it,” said Abrahams, a cardiologist at the Fargo VA Medical Center and a U.S. Army veteran herself as well as a member of the American Legion. “My thanks to the American Legion. What great work they do.”

***

The daughter of a mining engineer, Pardue was born in 1919 and grew up in Wise County, in Southwest Virginia, the oldest of eight children. She earned her nursing degree from what was then the University of Virginia Nursing College, and enlisted in the Army soon after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

During the war, besides Italy, she served in North Africa. After the war, she was assigned to a U.S. Army medical facility in Florence, Italy. Back home, she earned additional degrees — including a master’s in gerontology — and worked as a nurse until the late 1980s, only retiring following a traffic collision. She married an Army doctor and divorced, and over the years lived in the Washington D.C. area, Southern California (where she operated an art and book store) and later moved to the upper Midwest to be near her daughter’s family in North Dakota and then Minnesota.

Though the Bronze Star was one of her prized possessions, said her son-in-law, Andrew Niemyer, Pardue seldom spoke of her war experiences.

“I tried to draw her out on a couple of occasions, but it was very obvious she didn’t want to speak about it much,” said Niemyer, feeling the effects of his COVID diagnosis, in a phone interview from Fargo. “I think it was a question of revisiting things that she probably didn’t want to revisit at that point.”

She mourned the young soldiers she cared for, many of them wounded beyond help by the time they reached her.

“There were times she was the last person they were in contact with before they passed,” Niemyer said. “That’s a harrowing thought that you’re the last connection, the last human that they will see in this life.”

Niemyer believes his mother-in-law probably suffered from what we now know as post-traumatic stress disorder, but that she came along when those with such a condition simply “went on with your life.”

Beyond her reluctance to talk about the war, Pardue was “very plainspoken, very direct,” Niemyer said. She was very outgoing, knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects and quite willing to express her opinion.

“If you were going to have a chat with her, you knew it was not going to be a short conversation,” he said with a laugh.

Her connection to Seven Pines can be traced to her father, William, a Navy veteran, who was buried there following his death in 1964. Her brother, Harry, who was shot down in World War II and held for a time as a German prisoner of war, joined their father at Seven Pines following his death in 2002. Another brother, Frank, was killed in a combat mission over France with the 316th Fighter Squadron. He is buried in France.