When he turned 90, Spec Campen’s children threw a big party for him.
But Campen, a B-17 bombardier in World War II veteran, always had his eye on 100 – and beyond. When I interviewed him a few years ago, he told me longevity ran in his family and he was “projecting” 106 for himself.
So, when his 90th birthday party was in the works, Campen told his daughters, “I don’t know why you’re doing this. You need to save this for my 100th.”
They, of course, went ahead with the party just the same, and Campen went ahead with his life.
Now, he has indeed reached 100, but the big celebration the family hoped to have is not possible because of COVID-19, which Campen’s daughter Susan Burnette said “threw a wrench” in the works.
“We had to go to Plan B,” Burnette said.
“Plan B” turned out OK: a drive-by celebration last Saturday at Echo Lake Park in Glen Allen, friends gathering in their vehicles at a nearby school parking lot and then forming a parade to drive past Campen who was stationed at the park.
Family members kept the birthday parade a secret for as long as they could, but when they pulled into the park the first person he saw was Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Bob Brown in the park.
“When I saw Bob Brown,” he said, “I knew something was up.”
And that something turned out to be pretty good. The parade started soon after with perhaps 75 or 80 vehicles puttering past Campen. There was cheering and horn-blowing, some of the well-wishers waved congratulatory signs, others held balloons trailing from their windows. Henrico police helped manage the traffic. Even a fire truck rolled past with its siren blaring.
Campen beamed, greeting everyone who drove by. Later, he told his daughter, “This was the best birthday. This was beautiful.”
Donald O. “Spec” Campen Jr. turns 100 on Wednesday, and it’s been quite a century for someone who, as his daughter said, has “never met a stranger.”
Born in Maryland and raised in North Carolina, he and his family moved to Portsmouth at the beginning of World War II, which eventually found him flying aboard a B-17. In fact, it was his history with the B-17s – and the opportunity for him to fly aboard one in 2013, when it came to Hanover County Airport for a visit and he was 93 – that led to a story I wrote about him:
He scrambled through the narrow passageways of the old plane’s austere interior and ducked beneath the low ceilings, eventually finding his way to the cozy, transparent nose cone with the spectacular bird’s-eye view of the countryside where he used to sit and drop bombs over Germany.
“When I was doing a bomb site, you could look back and see the smoke trail, and sometimes you could see the bomb trail as you watched it come in,” said Campen, who served in the 303rd Bomb Group of the U.S. Army Air Corps near the end of World War II.
World War II was only one chapter in his life.
Campen spent his career in the insurance business, and made a name for himself in politics, community service and, when he had more time on his hands, the movies – acting as an extra and occasionally with speaking roles in more than 50 films and television shows produced in Virginia. He can tell stories about hanging out with Jack Lemmon, Anthony Hopkins and Jeff Bridges. He’s rubbed elbows with Virginia governors and assorted other elected officials who appointed him to various boards and commissions over the years.
Relentlessly gregarious, Campen seems to pretty much know everybody, Andy Edmonds, director of the Virginia Film Office, told me for the 2013 story.
“People will take his phone calls and listen to his opinions — and he’s got ’em,” Edmunds said with a laugh. “I just love the guy. He’s a true patriot and just a ball of energy.”
Campen served as manager of former U.S. Rep. David E. Satterfield’s district office and worked on the campaigns of numerous other candidates. He served the House of Delegates for more than 12 years, including six as gallery doorkeeper and six as sergeant at arms. He was involved with the Henricopolis Soil and Water Conservation District for four decades.
Burnette said her father is still a member of the Freeman High PTA, even though she graduated from the school in 1972 and her son in the late 1990s.
“He’s given a lot of himself,” Burnette said. “My sisters and I are proud of him.”
The past few years have been difficult for Campen. In 2018, he lost Vivian, his wife of 75 years. That was the year after he suffered what his daughter described as health problems that has slowed him considerably and affected his ability to stay as involved with things as he’d like.
However, he remains “quite the strong-willed, determined individual,” Burnette said in a very diplomatic manner. In other words, she added: “He thinks he can do a lot of things he can’t.”
Or as he has put it to Burnette: “A body at rest stays at rest, and I’m not ready to be at rest.”
Besides his three daughters, Campen has four grandsons and a granddaughter, as well as four great-granddaughters and a great-grandson born this year.
As for that projection of reaching 106? He said his mother always taught him to “keep my expectations open.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.