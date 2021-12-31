Lohmann: You want adventure? Try rowing across the Atlantic, as a former Hanover resident is doing right now

There is adventure – and then there is rowing across the Atlantic.
Former Hanover resident and Atlee High graduate Isaac Mackey is a member of a three-person crew doing exactly that: rowing more than 2,500 miles across the Atlantic, from the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, to the Caribbean island of Antigua, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge.
Mackey’s team, calling themselves the Pacific Boys, left Dec. 12 from the Spanish port of San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands, along with 35 other teams representing 13 countries and, rowing day and night through all manner of weather, hoping to reach English Harbour in Antigua’s Saint Paul Parish, well before February.
“That tracker website is a godsend because we go to it about 500 times a day,” said Carol Mackey with a laugh. She and husband, Clyde, are frequently refreshing the site so they can follow the older of their two sons’ progress across the Atlantic. “We’re constantly looking at that. It’s so much fun.”
And certainly, she acknowledged, a little nerve-wracking, too, though she is comforted by the extensive training and safety measures that organizers of the competition have in place.
As of Friday, the Pacific Boys had rowed more than 1,200 miles and had less than 1,400 to go. They stood in 12th place overall among all boats and fourth among trios, as the race includes crew configurations from solo rowers to a single boat with five crew members.
Mackey, 27, a 2012 graduate of Atlee and a 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, is a graduate student at University of California, Santa Barbara where he is working on a PhD in computer science. Besides his obvious smarts, Mackey is also an athlete, having achieved all-state status in wrestling at Atlee and competing in a number of triathlons over the years. At UVa, he joined Virginia Rowing and fell in love with the sport he’d never done.
His mother recalled that it was while he was in Charlottesville that “somehow he got some wild hare,” casually mentioning, “Oh, I want to row across the ocean.’”
The Atlantic being a long way from Rivanna Reservoir, where Virginia Rowing trained, the Mackeys responded as any self-respecting parent might: “Are you crazy?’”
It seemed like idle chatter until a few years later Isaac was connected with two young men who work for Amazon in Seattle and were looking to build a crew to participate in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an annual event that tests the fitness and resolve of the fittest and most resolute athletes. Isaac was all in. They acquired an ocean-worthy row boat (not to be confused with the old wooden rowboat you’ve seen on the pond) that had crossed the Atlantic twice – the 28.5-foot-long Lionheart – and began training.
The event is not an inexpensive proposition with acquisition of the boat, training, travel and assorted other costs climbing above $100,000, according to the team. Sponsorships have covered some of their expenses, as have donations and contributions from their personal savings. They also are collecting donations to support the Assistance League of Seattle Operation School Bell program that provides new clothing to thousands of Seattle Public School students each year.
The payoff? The race offers no lucrative grand prize, only trophies for the winners of the various classes – and the satisfaction of completing such a Herculean feat.
The team had hoped to row in the 2020 event, but COVID-19 scuttled their plans, and they set their sights on 2021, and here we are. Early on in the process, Carol still thought “it was a little crazy, and, truthfully, I kind of hoped [the idea] would peter out.”
But she knew better. Isaac has often displayed a “need for doing these big things” – as in 2014 when he and a friend pedaled their bicycles 4,500 miles from Texas to Alaska. He was attracted to the Atlantic Challenge, in part, because it not only was a personal challenge but a competition.
“We realized it was going to happen, and tried to be supportive,” Carol said, “when we weren’t terrified.”
Their concern has been mitigated by knowing in the weeks leading up to the race that event organizers were checking each boat’s equipment and making certain the crews had sufficient supplies of food to last such a long trip with each rower burning 5,000-7,000 calories a day.
“It’s so well-organized, it kind of builds your confidence when you see things like that,” she said.
Since the race started, the Mackeys have been keeping up with the Pacific Boys by tracking map, of course, but also by the team’s Instagram page and a couple of texts Isaac sent from his satellite phone.
The first arrived on Dec. 15: “all is well. rowing and sleeping is easy. food and hygiene is hard. good weather so far. love yall. Isaac.”
The second came Dec. 22 and encouraged them call him. They talked for 15 minutes, during which he told them they had gotten into beneficial trade winds, the permanent east-to-west prevailing winds that flow near the equator. The weather had been hot, but the conditions milder than they had experienced in training. He said they had small aches and pains and were having trouble eating enough, but that the food was satisfactory and they were all OK. He said they expect to reach Antigua within 35-40 days, which would put them there sometime after Jan. 16.
“He sounded good, and it was fantastic to hear his voice,” Carol said.
Mostly, the Mackeys and families and friends of the other two crewman – Jonathan Harrison and Kramer Lewis – rely on Instagram posts in which they’ve reported on waves and wind but also on “spectacular stargazing” and sightings of whales and dolphins.
“We had a pod of dolphins swim around the boat today,” said one post. “Isaac and Kramer were able to get safely harnessed in the water with them, once in a lifetime!”
Aside from one four-hour stretch of sleep each day, they generally take turns rowing for two hours and resting for one.
“They know their bodies will be spent at the end of it,” Carol said. Isaac is planning to spend a month or so with his parents after the race.
The Mackeys, who now live in Richmond, are scheduled to travel to Antigua and welcome the Pacific Boys when they arrive – although they realize COVID-19 might disrupt their plans.
“Fingers crossed,” she said. “We would love to meet them at the finish line.”
As we wrapped up our interview, I asked Mackey if the length of our phone call was the longest she had gone without checking the tracking page.
"Oh," she said with a laugh, "I've been checking. It's rarely not up on my phone or desktop."
