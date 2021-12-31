Lohmann: You want adventure? Try rowing across the Atlantic, as a former Hanover resident is doing right now

As of Friday, the Pacific Boys had rowed more than 1,200 miles and had less than 1,400 to go. They stood in 12th place overall among all boats and fourth among trios, as the race includes crew configurations from solo rowers to a single boat with five crew members.

Mackey, 27, a 2012 graduate of Atlee and a 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, is a graduate student at University of California, Santa Barbara where he is working on a PhD in computer science. Besides his obvious smarts, Mackey is also an athlete, having achieved all-state status in wrestling at Atlee and competing in a number of triathlons over the years. At UVa, he joined Virginia Rowing and fell in love with the sport he’d never done.

His mother recalled that it was while he was in Charlottesville that “somehow he got some wild hare,” casually mentioning, “Oh, I want to row across the ocean.’”

The Atlantic being a long way from Rivanna Reservoir, where Virginia Rowing trained, the Mackeys responded as any self-respecting parent might: “Are you crazy?’”