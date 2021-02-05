Lohmann: Your problems aren't always over when the fever goes away. Get the vaccine.

Next stop was an ear, nose and throat doc, who ran some tests and couldn’t find a physical reason why my hearing was gone - except that sometimes mumps did this to kids, he said. Oh.

Who knew?

Well, it turns out that while hearing loss associated with mumps is not overly common, it’s also not, ahem, unheard of. From what I’ve read, it’s not really clear what mumps does to the inner ear, but it happens from time to time, and one report I read said it almost always affects only one ear. I’m certainly grateful for that.

To my way of thinking, losing the hearing in one ear is not in the same realm with chest pains, blood clots and temporary paralysis that some stricken with COVID have experienced. I’ve lived without hearing in the one ear for 55 years, and I’ve come to view it as little more than an inconvenience. (I mean, I still have the other one.) But it is an example of a virus’s startling side effect with long-lasting implications.

Doctors always told me there was nothing they could do, that there was no hearing aid, no surgery that could restore my hearing. So, there wasn’t much else to do except sort of roll with it, and, frankly, if a miracle cure emerged next week I’m not sure what I would do with two good ears at this stage of the game. The extra sound might be too much.