Long COVID: Fatigue, exhaustion, memory loss and more - some Richmond residents experience long-term effects of COVID-19

When she developed shortness of breath and breathing problems, she was hospitalized and put on oxygen for 11 days. She has high blood pressure, a pre-existing condition that can exacerbate COVID.

At the hospital, she took a five-day dose of remdesivir, used to shorten the duration of COVID. She was thankful that she never had to go on a ventilator.

When she returned home, she still had a cough, fatigue and memory problems.

“At the hospital, they called it ‘COVID brain,’” Johnson said. “My husband noticed that I’d repeat myself or ask the same questions.”

The fatigue took its toll and she was out of work for nearly two months.

“Mostly I was just tired. You don’t have the energy. They said the fatigue might be the last symptom,” Johnson said.

But then in October, her hair began to fall out. She didn’t notice it at first, until she started to see a handful of hair coming out at once. She was told she had a condition that often happens to pregnant women who have experienced a traumatic event or health crisis. She was told it could take six months to a year for her hair to grow back.

Now, several months later, “it’s slowly started to come back,” Johnson said.