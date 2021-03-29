'Long-term skin in the game' - state ups ante for minority investment in casinos

"The city of Richmond is going to end up with the most lucrative of all the casino licenses," Liggins said.

The project also includes a number of high-profile local investors, many of them African American, including former Richmond City Manager Robert Bobb and former University of Richmond basketball star Johnny Newman. It would be built by a partnership between Hourigan, a Richmond-based construction firm, and Team Henry Enterprises, owned by Devon Henry, an African American investor in the project and campaign contributor to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

However, Urban One would rely on Peninsula Pacific - a casino developer which owns Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie's gaming emporiums in Virginia - to operate the gaming business and provide a financial "backstop" to the majority owner.

Liggins emphatically denies that Peninsula would control the company or the profits. "Absolutely an unequivocal hard no," he said.

Peninsula, based in Los Angeles, would be paid to develop and operate the casino resort, but Liggins said that he and his company would provide more than $60 million of the $75 million in common equity for the project. It would borrow money from Credit Suisse to build the project.