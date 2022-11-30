 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longest-serving Henrico County library branch reopens

Library

Sienna Nottingham talked with her grandmother, Celestine Doctor-Smith, about a recommended book in the children’s section of Henrico County’s Fairfield Area Library, in 2019.

 2019, DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Sandston Branch Library reopened Wednesday after a two-and-a-half month break to make improvements.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the return. The library is at 23 E. Williamsburg Road.

It is the longest-serving branch in the Henrico County Public Library system, having opened in 1980. 

“Neighborhood libraries strengthen communities and families with connection, reading and enjoyment,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara Weedman said in a statement.

Sandston closed Sept. 12 to begin the "refresh" project. More than $411,000 went toward A-Frame shelving, updated audio and video equipment, new carpeting and new paint on the inside.

Exterior improvements included eco-friendly landscaping and renovated parking lots.

“The updated Sandston Branch is brighter all around with new shelving and plentiful books that we hope will inspire you to learn or stretch your imagination," said Weedman.

A work and play station, which provides parents and caregivers space to use computers while having small children with them, will also be added to Sandston.

The station comes courtesy of the Friends of the Library nonprofit organization. Similar stations were previously installed at the Fairfield Area Library. 

The 7,833-square-foot library is on the same site of the first public library in the county, which operated from 1923 to 1980. 

The last renovation of the new building was in 2003, when study rooms and a meeting room were added. 

