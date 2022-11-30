Longest-serving Henrico County library branch reopens

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the return. The library is at 23 E. Williamsburg Road.
It is the longest-serving branch in the Henrico County Public Library system, having opened in 1980.
“Neighborhood libraries strengthen communities and families with connection, reading and enjoyment,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara Weedman said in a statement.
Sandston closed Sept. 12 to begin the "refresh" project. More than $411,000 went toward A-Frame shelving, updated audio and video equipment, new carpeting and new paint on the inside.
Exterior improvements included eco-friendly landscaping and renovated parking lots.
- 'Tonight, he lost that battle': Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61
- The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, food halls, opens this week
- 'Everybody knows we’re champions:' JMU crushes No. 23 Coastal Carolina for unofficial claim to crown
- Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
- Highland Springs pulls away from L.C. Bird in second half, claims Region 5C title
- Owner of pit bull that fatally mauled Richmond church deacon, 88, will not be charged criminally
- New England Patriots provide transportation for UVa players to their teammates' funerals
- Former Virginia State Police trooper 'catfished' California teen before murders, police say
- From pop-up chef to TV star, Richmond’s Daniel Harthausen wins big on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
- Could UVa have done more to prevent the shooting?
- Henrico man killed in crash on Parham Road near I-95 interchange
- See the map: Where to find mega holiday light displays in the Richmond area
- Highland Springs vs. L.C. Bird: Two of the Richmond area's most storied high school football programs clash for a region title
- Teel: JMU 'Kings of the East' after demolition of Coastal Carolina
- Richmond man gets life plus 66 years for 'horrific' surprise attack that wounded ex-girlfriend, killed man
“The updated Sandston Branch is brighter all around with new shelving and plentiful books that we hope will inspire you to learn or stretch your imagination," said Weedman.
A work and play station, which provides parents and caregivers space to use computers while having small children with them, will also be added to Sandston.
The station comes courtesy of the Friends of the Library nonprofit organization. Similar stations were previously installed at the Fairfield Area Library.
The 7,833-square-foot library is on the same site of the first public library in the county, which operated from 1923 to 1980.
31 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives