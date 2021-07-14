Longtime advocate for older people, Thelma Bland Watson was leader, visionary

“She just had a knack for being able to get people involved … who would be willing to contribute to the cause,” Miller said. “She was well-respected. If Thelma called you, you were going to do whatever you could to help.”

Watson had the ability to “step back and see the world broadly in a way that helped her understand the path forward,” said MacDonald, the gerontologist who still marvels that as a student in the gerontology program at VCU she was made welcome whenever she encountered Watson.

“When you shared information with her, she was truly listening and truly taking it in,” said MacDonald. “It mattered what people said to her.”

Growing old is not something a lot of people enjoy considering, so if they’re not there yet they might not be aware of the work of people such as Watson.

“People don’t like to think about their own aging, so they kind of put this whole field off to the side, which is to all of our detriment,” MacDonald said. “We’re all aging, and it’s a good thing. There’s a lot of growth and development and positive things that come with growing older. Thelma knew this, saw this and made it her mission to bring that out for people.

“The work Thelma did will impact your life later — and thank goodness.”