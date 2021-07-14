Longtime advocate for older people, Thelma Bland Watson was leader, visionary

As a leader, Thelma Bland Watson had the ability to say just the right words. Just as importantly, she had the too-rare gift of knowing when to say nothing at all.
“She had such humility,” said Sara A. Link, a friend and former colleague of Watson, the longtime executive director of Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging. “One of the things Thelma did really well is she would give people room to just talk. She wasn’t bombastic, she wasn’t authoritarian. She would sit back and listen to them.”
Then she would determine whatever steps that needed to be taken, and her words carried weight.
“We know when Thelma says something’s a good idea, it’s really a good idea,” said Catherine MacDonald, a Richmond-area gerontologist.
Watson, whose career in public service focused primarily on helping older people and included stints on the local, state and national levels, died June 25 after a brief illness. She was 70.
In 2019, she was an honoree in Richmond Time-Dispatch’s Person of the Year program.
Those who knew and worked with Watson described her as a “visionary” and “innovator” in the cause of expanding services and accessibility for those in the older population.
“A true leader,” MacDonald said, “in how to make life better for people.”
Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder appointed Watson commissioner of what was then called the Virginia Department for the Aging in 1990. She went on to serve in the position under Gov. George F. Allen, as well, before moving to Washington to work as executive director of field services for the National Committee on Social Security and Medicare. She returned to Richmond to become executive director of Senior Connections, a position she held since 2002.
Her appreciation of — and devotion — to older people stemmed from her own family, she said in a 1990 interview with The Times-Dispatch. She grew up on a farm in Prince George County with her grandparents always close by.
"It wasn't so much that I grew up with the idea that older persons need to be cared for," Watson said. "I grew up with the idea that older people had a lot to share."
In a 2019 interview with The Times-Dispatch, she said her parents — Percy Everson Sr. and Mattie Parham Everson, who worked as farmers and as attendants at Central State Hospital — were her role models because they “faced adversity with positive attitudes, and they used their knowledge to improve life for themselves and our entire family — immediate and extended.
“They eagerly and joyfully served as caregivers for family and friends whenever needed,” said Watson, who was the third of their six children. “They used their resources to the maximum extent and freely shared with others.”
Watson earned an associate degree from Richard Bland College and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University in sociology with a concentration in social work. She earned a graduate degree in gerontology and a doctorate in public policy and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
In 1980, she became the assistant executive director of the Crater Area Agency on Aging, an organization she helped establish in the Tri-Cities area when she worked for the Crater Planning District. Eight years later, she was hired as deputy commissioner of the Department for the Aging, leading to her role as commissioner during the Wilder administration.
Angie Phelon, director of business and service development at Senior Connections, said she is “a much better person for having known” Watson.
“Thelma touched the lives of countless people,” Phelon said. “So many have a story to share about how their lives were positively impacted by her. She made everyone feel appreciated and brought so many people and agencies together to enhance the lives of older adults and caregivers throughout the region.”
In addition to bringing different agencies together, Watson was ahead of her time in advocating for the use of technology to make it easier for those providing services and for those needing them, said Link, director of the “No Wrong Door” program for the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.
Watson’s philosophy of “looking holistically at an individual” mirrored some of the approach of “No Wrong Door,” a federal initiative that supports state efforts to streamline access to services and support for older adults and individuals with disabilities, even before it came to Virginia, said Link.
“She was really a champion of that work,” said Link, who first worked with Watson on the greater Richmond Age Wave project, whose aim was to make the region “a great place for all people to grow old.”
“When ‘No Wrong Door’ came around, she took the initiative and ran with it,” Link said, and Watson’s support helped make Virginia a model state in how it uses “No Wrong Door.”
Watson was creative not only in her approach to policy and collaboration, but in stretching dollars for programs that traditionally make do with less. Senior Connections, one of 25 area agencies in Virginia, is required to find private-sector funding to complement those it receives from public sources.
One way she spotlighted her agency’s financial need was the Empty Plate Luncheon. In early days, guests were handed empty plates symbolizing the unmet demand for services. The luncheon has become a major fund-raising event.
She was also adept at recruiting community leaders to be board members and generally had “a tremendous ability to marshal resources to provide services for those who needed them most,” said Kathy Miller, the DARS director of Aging Programs and Services, who worked earlier at Senior Connections with Watson.
“She just had a knack for being able to get people involved … who would be willing to contribute to the cause,” Miller said. “She was well-respected. If Thelma called you, you were going to do whatever you could to help.”
Watson had the ability to “step back and see the world broadly in a way that helped her understand the path forward,” said MacDonald, the gerontologist who still marvels that as a student in the gerontology program at VCU she was made welcome whenever she encountered Watson.
“When you shared information with her, she was truly listening and truly taking it in,” said MacDonald. “It mattered what people said to her.”
Growing old is not something a lot of people enjoy considering, so if they’re not there yet they might not be aware of the work of people such as Watson.
“People don’t like to think about their own aging, so they kind of put this whole field off to the side, which is to all of our detriment,” MacDonald said. “We’re all aging, and it’s a good thing. There’s a lot of growth and development and positive things that come with growing older. Thelma knew this, saw this and made it her mission to bring that out for people.
“The work Thelma did will impact your life later — and thank goodness.”
