Pat O’Bannon, elected to the Henrico County Board of Supervisors in 1995, is retiring from the Tuckahoe district seat and endorsing a planning commissioner for the post.

“I dedicated myself to Henrico residents,” O’Bannon said in a written statement, “reducing real estate taxes six times, working to bring jobs to our community through economic development and ensuring residents were heard in zoning cases.”

O’Bannon has represented the Tuckahoe Magisterial District on the county’s west side. The district has had only three representatives in the past 58 years.

“It is time for me to retire and call upon someone who can quickly and effectively take my place,” said O’Bannon, backing Greg Baka for the seat.

O’Bannon had selected Baka — she described him as “my friend” — for planning commission, which oversees development and construction.

“Greg has shown he can work ethically with both residents and developers, who often have opposing views,” she said.

O’Bannon is half of a Republican political duo that had dominated western Henrico politics.

Her husband, John, was a member of the House of Delegates for 17 years until his defeat in 2017. He is a member of the State Board of Elections.