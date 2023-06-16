Legendary Times-Dispatch writer and editor Bill Millsaps will be inducted posthumously into the Tennessee Newspaper Hall of Fame on July 21.

Millsaps is a member of many halls of fame, and won the Red Smith Award, considered the top award in sports journalism, in 2011.

Millsaps was born in Daisy, Tennessee and attended the University of Tennessee. He started his career at the Knoxville Journal, hence the recognition by his home state.

From there he gained national renown for his coverage of sporting events.

He became a sports columnist and sports editor before being named managing editor of the newspaper in 1992. He was elevated to vice president and executive editor in 1994.

He wrote in a 1978 column about gaining inspiration from growing up reading the Chattanooga Times.

“Every morning, I’d wonder how the people at the Times made all those words and all those lines in the paper fit so nicely,” he wrote. “It appeared to be a wonderful jigsaw puzzle, a daily miracle of stories and headlines and pictures.”

He maintained his ties to Tennessee, and took time off from the paper when his brother ran for a legislative position in the state.