Two tickets in Virginia each won $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing. One of those tickets was purchased at the Food Lion at 1800 Southcreek One, Powhatan.

The other winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Dale City.

More than 52,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing. No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the estimated jackpot for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing grows to $747 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 2-8-15-19-58, and the Powerball number was 10.

With tonight’s estimated $747 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $403.1 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

For more information, visit www.valottery.com.