Loved ones gather at Ann Hardy Park in remembrance of infant who passed away in October

Ty’Von Lambert rarely fussed.
He was a quiet baby, said his aunts, and he loved to smile. He only cried when he was hungry or needed a diaper change. His aunt, Turquoise White, smiled at the memory.
“He don’t even cry when he wakes up," White said. "[He'd] just lay down and smile for a while and start kicking and wiggling.”
Family and friends gathered Sunday night at Ann Hardy Park in Richmond's North Side at the vigil for the four-month-old . The infant was found unresponsive near Florida Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21. Authorities quickly rushed the baby to the hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.
Police later arrested Terrell Glover and charged him with malicious wounding . In announcing Glover's arrest, police said the infant's death is being treated as a homicide. Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Two weeks later, loved ones of Ty’Von gathered at the North Side park with green and red balloons. Green was Ty’Von's favorite color. His father, DeVon Lambert, held red star balloons, which he said symbolized the blood of Jesus Christ.
Charles Willis, executive director of United Communities Against Crime, opened the vigil with some words and a prayer .
“Today is all about a four-month-old, loving young man, bubbly smiley face," Willis said. "A bundle of joy that was here for a short moment of months, but made a significant impact in us being here today."
City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who represents the 6th District, also spoke and invited those in attendance to reach out to her.
“We want you to know that for a moment we want to be a part of sharing your pain. We want to walk in your steps,” Robertson said. “We want you to know that you’re not alone.”
DeVon Lambert, who has three other sons, said he wished he could have spent more time with Ty’Von. He’ll beat himself up for it, he said.
“With everything that happened, I grabbed my other three. I just wish instead of three, I can grab four,” Lambert said.
Ty’Von's aunt, Jaquetta Plummer, spoke next. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of Ty’Von and his father with the words “Fly High” written above.
As Plummer spoke, the sun was in her eyes highlighting the tears streaming down her face.
“I’m really lost as to why someone would do this,” Plummer said.
She was at her job at FedEx that Wednesday morning, when she got the call about Ty’Von. Before she could make it to her car to get to the hospital, her sister broke the news. He was gone.
“If anyone knows anything, please contact anybody,” she pleaded. “… If you know something, speak up, let us know what happened, because right now we don’t have an answer.”
Turquoise White has been caring for her brother DeVon’s three other children since the incident. She holds back tears while holding onto one of them. She looks away, pursing her lips, as she recounts that tragic day.
“It’s been hard, now I have no answers as to why this was done to my nephew,” White said. “It’s been really hard.”
A picture of Ty'Von was placed in front of a large tree facing the playground and the courts of Ann Hardy. He’s smiling, eyes wide and lips pursed open, while laying on a bright blanket.
As family members lit candles, small flames began to spread through the crowd. Then, all at once, the crowd blew out the candles and smoke slowly floated into the sky.
“We love you, Ty’Von,” the crowd chimed.
Then the crowd raised the balloons. After a count of three, a collection of green and red stars and ovals soared into the night.
“We’ll miss you, Ty’Von,” the crowd called, followed by applause and cheers.