Loved ones gather at Ann Hardy Park in remembrance of infant whose death is being investigated as a homicide

“Today is all about a four-month-old, loving young man, bubbly smiley face,” Willis said. “A bundle of joy that was here for a short moment of months, but made a significant impact in us being here today.”

City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who represents the 6th District, also spoke and invited those in attendance to reach out to her.

“We want you to know that for a moment we want to be a part of sharing your pain. We want to walk in your steps,” Robertson said. “We want you to know that you’re not alone.”

DeVon Lambert, who has three other sons, said he wished he could have spent more time with Ty’Von. He’ll beat himself up for it, he said.

“With everything that happened, I grabbed my other three. I just wish instead of three, I can grab four,” Lambert said.

Ty’Von’s aunt, Jaquetta Plummer, spoke next. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of Ty’Von and his father with the words “Fly High” written above.

As Plummer spoke, the sun was in her eyes highlighting the tears streaming down her face.

“I’m really lost as to why someone would do this,” Plummer said.