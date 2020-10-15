Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School waives admissions test due to COVID-19, considers doing so permanently

"I don’t think Maggie Walker is going to go off the rails if we make an exception during a global pandemic," Barlow said.

Hundreds of students apply annually in hopes of attending the governor’s school, and the school spends nearly $25,000 every year to proctor the test and purchase testing materials. More than 70 people are usually on campus to help administer the exam, Lowerre said.

Barlow, in a later interview, welcomed discussion of removing the test altogether.

"I think there's a lot of data that suggests that admission tests do create roadblocks for otherwise qualified students, and has a disproportionate impact on our minority students," Barlow said.

The planning committee, which is composed of gifted programming directors from Maggie Walker's feeder districts, feels passionately the test should go, Lowerre told the board, an idea that drew some resistance.

The committee concluded the test was not a good indicator of a student's ability to be successful at the school.